The Lawn Mowing Habit That Could Get You In Big Trouble

Don't cut your grass lower than 3 inches. Don't mow when the grass is wet. Don't let your blades get too dull. Mowing sure comes with a lot of rules for a task that not too many people enjoy doing anyway. And now you have to worry about breaking the law if you do it wrong? That's right. One lawn habit could get you in legal trouble if you're doing it wrong. The offense? Letting your lawn clippings land in the street.

Generally, the most common mowing mistakes to avoid concern the health of your grass, but you also can't ignore the regulations around how you manage your lawn. Of course, the rules vary significantly from place to place. Some restrictions apply to a whole state, and other times, it's the city, county, or other local jurisdiction that tells you what you can and can't do. To avoid potential issues surrounding your municipal littering laws, it's safest to assume that you're not allowed to blow or direct your cut grass onto the roadway.

It might not seem like a big deal, but letting your grass clippings go into the street could potentially subject you to steep fines and, more importantly, create problems for drivers and the city (beyond it just looking sloppy). The grass may make the roadways slippery and interfere with how vehicles' tires contact the road. That's particularly a problem for motorcycles. Lawn clippings can also end up in the storm drains, where buildup will risk blocking the flow of water and causing backups or flooding.