What Happens If You Mow Without A Lawn Mower Bag?
Mowing your lawn on a consistent basis can promote a healthy lawn. Yet it's common to get stuck in the same routine without making changes to mowing habits that could potentially benefit your grass. One such example is mowing without a lawn mower bag. Mowing your grass without a lawn mower bag inevitably leaves behind grass clippings on top of your lawn, which has the potential to benefit the health of your grass. Before you start mowing without a bag though, it's important to determine if your own outdoor appliance is equipped for this type of mowing and whether you need to make any adjustments.
Rather than being mere waste, grass clippings can be types of mulch. Leaving grass clippings on top of your yard is an intentional practice known as grasscycling. These bits of organic materials provide additional nutrients to the soil, and might work alongside fertilizer that can take time to work in your grass. In fact, grass clippings may potentially provide as much as 20% of the amount of nitrogen a healthy lawn requires, says the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension. This in turn makes your lawn look healthier and green, while also improving overall water efficiency. Plus, you don't have to worry about new grass growing from clippings because these do not contain seeds. You can expect the clippings to break down naturally within a week. For the best results, use a sharp mower blade on dry (not wet) grass only.
Other benefits and possible risks with bagless lawn mowing
Aside from the benefits of grass clippings for your lawn, bagless lawn mowing can also save you time and effort from having to keep emptying the bag while you mow. The Oklahoma State Extension even estimates that people who care for their lawns with this approach may cut their annual mowing time down by as much as one-third. Skipping lawn mower bags can also reduce the number of grass clippings that might erroneously end up in landfills (despite such practices being banned in many areas!). Plus, if you're used to having to place these bits of grass in yard waste bags, you could end up saving yourself money from buying these bags in the long-run.
Before you head out and take the bag off your lawn mower though, it's important to determine whether you have the correct type of appliance for the job. If you no longer have your owner's manual, you can check with the manufacturer to see if you can safely use the mower without the bag. Another option is to install a mulching kit to an existing appliance, or to invest in a new mulching mower altogether. Aside from safety issues with operating certain lawn mowers without bags, there are other instances when bagging clippings is best. If your grass is taller than normal, wet, or diseased, leaving behind grass clippings could actually damage your lawn instead of benefiting it. If you want a healthy green lawn, be sure to avoid other common lawn mowing mistakes at all costs, including cutting your grass too short.