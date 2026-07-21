IKEA Has A New Solution To Declutter And Organize Countertops For Less Than $10

There are plenty of IKEA finds that free up counter space. And the Swedish retailer has a new option that's designed to control clutter. The NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Organizer comes in a few shapes and sizes, and the smallest one is under $10.

Metal and bamboo elements create a simple design that works in traditional and modern kitchens. You could also paint the tray or add embellishments, like vinyl cutouts or painted designs, to personalize it. This compact version is almost 6 inches tall, 9 inches wide, and a little over 5 inches deep, so it won't take up much space. However, it doubles the storage potential with the top tray. It's also small enough to fit in most cabinets, so you can make use of vertical space throughout your kitchen.

A single NÅLBLECKA helps organize small items, like spices or oil bottles, while leaving space underneath. But you can also stack them to create a multi-tiered storage system. IKEA offers a larger version of the NÅLBLECKA ($19.99). While the smaller one has a single bamboo tray on top with metal legs, this larger model has a tray on top and bottom. It's 15 inches wide and 11 inches tall. And the Corner Shelf version ($24.99) is 11 inches in all directions, so it can help contain clutter in a corner that mostly goes unused because of the depth.