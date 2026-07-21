IKEA Has A New Solution To Declutter And Organize Countertops For Less Than $10
There are plenty of IKEA finds that free up counter space. And the Swedish retailer has a new option that's designed to control clutter. The NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Organizer comes in a few shapes and sizes, and the smallest one is under $10.
Metal and bamboo elements create a simple design that works in traditional and modern kitchens. You could also paint the tray or add embellishments, like vinyl cutouts or painted designs, to personalize it. This compact version is almost 6 inches tall, 9 inches wide, and a little over 5 inches deep, so it won't take up much space. However, it doubles the storage potential with the top tray. It's also small enough to fit in most cabinets, so you can make use of vertical space throughout your kitchen.
A single NÅLBLECKA helps organize small items, like spices or oil bottles, while leaving space underneath. But you can also stack them to create a multi-tiered storage system. IKEA offers a larger version of the NÅLBLECKA ($19.99). While the smaller one has a single bamboo tray on top with metal legs, this larger model has a tray on top and bottom. It's 15 inches wide and 11 inches tall. And the Corner Shelf version ($24.99) is 11 inches in all directions, so it can help contain clutter in a corner that mostly goes unused because of the depth.
Other ways to use the NÅLBLECKA to control countertop clutter
So what are some practical applications for the NÅLBLECKA? One basic countertop use is to create a seasoning station, so your cooking area doesn't get cluttered. Place taller bottles and jars on the top shelf. Underneath, tuck your salt cellar and other shorter items. Just don't place it too close to the stove, since high heat can affect spices.
This little shelf can also help you conquer your coffee-making clutter, whether you already have a dedicated coffee bar in your kitchen or your Keurig is just tucked in the corner of your countertop. Position the shelf near your coffee maker with bottles of syrups, a jar of straws, and other taller items on the top shelf. The area below it is an ideal spot for a bowl of coffee pods and tea bags. Small hooks could even be added to the side to hang your favorite mugs. Everything you need to make your coffee drinks has its place, and you can condense your coffee station with the two-tiered storage, freeing up more counter space.
If you want to store items out of sight, a small lidded box like the KUGGIS can tuck neatly under the shelf. You can also use small bins, cups, or jars to contain smaller items on the top. For example, these Mason jar kitchen organization hacks could pair well with the NÅLBLECKA.