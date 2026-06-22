No More Countertop Clutter: Exciting IKEA Finds That Free Up Precious Counter Space

If your countertops are constantly overflowing, your kitchen will look messy and cluttered and your bathroom will be less functional. You'll lack the open space needed for preparing meals, and you'll have a tough time locating everyday items that should be easy to find on your vanity. Cluttered countertops won't do you any aesthetic favors, either. They'll just make your home look busy and unmaintained. Fortunately, there are some IKEA finds can help you organize a cluttered bathroom and bring order to food prep odds and ends in the kitchen. Plus, they're multifunctional and suitable for all sorts of interior design styles.

Decluttering your countertops should always start with getting rid of any unnecessary items and downsizing where possible. Once that's done, your objective should be to give all the remaining items a designated spot to belong. Keep this goal in mind when selecting IKEA products for your surfaces, and it'll be easier to assemble a system that stays in place long-term. You don't have to spend a fortune to do so, as most of the brand's offerings are pretty low-cost.