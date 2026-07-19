Grab Old Door Knobs For Smart Garden Storage You'll Actually Use

Sometimes, it feels like there's never enough garden storage. Even with a shed, you probably don't have a spot to set down your tools when you're out working with your plants. Luckily, there's a super simple and stylish fix for easy DIY outdoor storage. Hooks and pegs are fantastic ways to add storage to several spots in your garden, and this fun upcycle repurposes old door knobs to get the job done. In a TikTok video, hotmesshomesteadin showed how door levers can be installed directly on the side of a raised garden bed to make a nifty hanger. While any hook would add storage to your garden, door knobs or handles have an adorable, whimsical appearance. Both decorative and functional, this project will upgrade your garden in an instant.

Adding this cute DIY hook to your raised garden beds provides an extremely convenient place to hang various items. For instance, the DIYer hung a tote bag full of leaves on her door knob hook as she worked. Likewise, you could use an empty bag to hold harvested produce or pulled weeds, giving you an extra hand while gardening. Depending on the type of door hardware you use, your garden storage may be better suited for different gardening essentials. A lever handle could make for DIY garden hose storage that actually looks good. Meanwhile, a traditional door knob lets you hang tools individually or together in a caddy bag.