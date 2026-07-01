Not A Deck Box Or Shelves: A Smart Dollar Tree DIY For Easy Outdoor Storage

There's a lot of fun to be had in a backyard. But that enjoyment often comes with a fair amount of outdoor gear and accessories. From kids' toys to essential garden tools, things can get chaotic if you don't have a storage area to put them all away once the day is done. Luckily, there's no need for a deck box or shelves if you'd prefer a more budget-friendly solution. As DIYer Bargain Bethany showed, you can simply attach one of Dollar Tree's metal hanging racks to a wall or fence, and voila — you'll have a handy outdoor organizer. All you have to do is hang your items on the hooks after you're finished using them.

Now, many deck boxes and sheds are designed to hold larger items, like patio cushions and garden hoses. Alternatively, IKEA has a solution for outdoor storage that can house bulkier tools. Yet, where this Dollar Tree hack shines is that it helps provide a spot for small to medium-sized items, such as your family's pool towels. You can also add a basket to corral items that aren't hangable. It starts with picking up a Tool Bench Hardware Wall-Mount Wire Hanger from Dollar Tree for $1.50. The 16-inch-long piece features seven hooks and comes in either black, white, or silver. All of the hardware needed to mount the rack is included, as a plus.