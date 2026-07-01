Not A Deck Box Or Shelves: A Smart Dollar Tree DIY For Easy Outdoor Storage
There's a lot of fun to be had in a backyard. But that enjoyment often comes with a fair amount of outdoor gear and accessories. From kids' toys to essential garden tools, things can get chaotic if you don't have a storage area to put them all away once the day is done. Luckily, there's no need for a deck box or shelves if you'd prefer a more budget-friendly solution. As DIYer Bargain Bethany showed, you can simply attach one of Dollar Tree's metal hanging racks to a wall or fence, and voila — you'll have a handy outdoor organizer. All you have to do is hang your items on the hooks after you're finished using them.
Now, many deck boxes and sheds are designed to hold larger items, like patio cushions and garden hoses. Alternatively, IKEA has a solution for outdoor storage that can house bulkier tools. Yet, where this Dollar Tree hack shines is that it helps provide a spot for small to medium-sized items, such as your family's pool towels. You can also add a basket to corral items that aren't hangable. It starts with picking up a Tool Bench Hardware Wall-Mount Wire Hanger from Dollar Tree for $1.50. The 16-inch-long piece features seven hooks and comes in either black, white, or silver. All of the hardware needed to mount the rack is included, as a plus.
Get your outdoor space cleaned up with a Dollar Tree hanging rack
With your Dollar Tree wire rack in hand, choose a spot to hang it that'll be convenient but out of the way — for example, on a patio, beside a pool, or even on a garage wall. Secure the rack using a drill and screws, and it'll be ready to keep a wide variety of outdoor items off the ground. Consider designating a specific category for the rack, such as pool supplies. These could include goggles, flippers, and a netted bag of diving toys. Another idea is to use the rack for patio cleaning tools like brooms, dust pans, brushes, and squeegees, which often have holes in their handles for hanging.
Alternatively, a rack could be mounted near a children's area for sand buckets, jump ropes, and sunhats. Plus, you can place one of Dollar Tree's Round Plastic Storage Baskets on the hooks and fill it with balls, frisbees, or action figures. You could also organize your pet supplies on the hooks to keep them from cluttering a shelf. While it's a fast and inexpensive solution, a downside is that the rack won't keep items protected from the sun or stormy weather. This is one of the perks of using a deck box or building the perfect shed for your yard. However, you could always try to find a covered spot to mount the rack while being mindful of what you store on it, too.