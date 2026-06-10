Not A Shed, Not A Deck Box: IKEA Has A New Solution For Instant Outdoor Storage

Looking for a place to store your garden tools but don't want to build a shed? IKEA has you covered with its new KOLBJÖRN cabinet, an alternative to a shed or an outdoor storage box that's also a potential solution for reducing garden tool clutter in the garage. With cabinet dimensions of roughly 53 inches tall by 35 inches wide and 13 inches deep, it has ample space inside but is small and lightweight enough to move around. A partition divides the inside into two sections; on one side are four stacked 10-by-13 shelves, while on the other is space for boots, rakes, shovels, and long-handled tools and hooks for hanging clothes and other gear. These features make the KOLBJÖRN a suitable fit for use in the garden or in another outdoor location, such as next to a fence or on a patio.

The KOLBJÖRN rests on four feet that are adjustable to stay level on uneven ground, so you can place it anywhere in the yard that has room for it. Since it weighs roughly 80 pounds when empty, though, moving it around safely is still a two-person job. If you happen to need a cabinet in the basement for your cleaning supplies or extra bathroom storage space, you could also bring it indoors. There's nothing to stop you from using it outdoors in the summer and indoors in the winter or changing its position depending on where you need it. That's an advantage over a stationary shed or a flat-bottomed box that rocks, unless you take the time to level the ground underneath it.