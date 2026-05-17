Finally, A Garden Hose Storage DIY That Actually Looks Good In Your Yard

When YouTuber @StoneAndTimberShopClass set out to design and make a garden hose hanger for his house, he pulled it off in a way online woodworkers can't always manage: His project is mostly easy, strong, and attractive. This hose hanger looks like nothing so much as the back of an Adirondack chair, offering your hardworking hose a moment's rest from summer's duties.

We've seen some very cool hacks for managing garden hose and cord clutter, but they're rarely this great-looking. One also occasionally reads DIY stories about how to reuse an old hose reel, and you always know one thing for sure: You won't be reusing it as a hose reel. This is because the things seem doomed to fail, sometimes spectacularly, not too long after their return eligibility expires. Sometimes this is the result of over-engineering or under-engineering, but the solution to both is often simplicity. And this project has simplicity, along with beauty and strength.

Somewhere along the way, he decided to add the complexity of a decorative cutout, and into his somewhat charming mix of old-school tools, including a corded frill and a jigsaw, the creator threw a CNC router, wholly optional, and it's almost a welcome distraction from a project built from a single 12-foot 2-by-6-inch board. The core of the hose hanger is a box with no top or bottom, which will support the hose. The front and back of this core are arched at the top, but @StoneAndTimberShopClass ultimately decided that the arc isn't necessary) ... just one of several ways this project actually got simpler as the creator built it.