Say Goodbye To Garden Hose And Cord Clutter With One Simple Storage Hack

There are "laws" about garden hoses and implements. No, we aren't talking about city ordinances or HOA bylaws, but Murphy-style laws. For example, you will trip over a garden hose left on the ground for more than three seconds. You could roll it up, but since putting a hose on a hose reel requires the same mechanical work as building a pyramid, you will put it off until you forget to do it altogether. Have a seat on that bucket over yonder, and we'll tell you how to solve all your hose storage problems with one simple hack. And, not by coincidence, you're sitting on it. Get up and screw that bucket to the wall near your garden hose bibb. And, like magic, you've solved all your problems.

The idea is to wind your hose onto it and put related items (for example, the nozzle) inside it. Add a hinged lid to deter wasps and lawnmowers, and you have a pretty serviceable solution to your hose clutter and accessory storage needs. It won't have the aesthetic refinement of Veneto-Saracenic metalwork, and your HOA may not like it so much. But our Renaissance-era ancestors never had a lot of use for garden hoses anyway, and what you install in your backyard (hopefully) won't offend HOA snoops (though you might need to make your privacy fence taller). So grab your bucket and let's get started.