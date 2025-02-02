Woodworkers: Stop Limiting Your Potential & Embrace The Glories Of CNC Routers

As a professional woodworker, I am both frustrated and confused by the vast number of woodworkers who refuse to accept CNC routers into their workshop. To some, the CNC narrative takes on the nature of John Henry: The battle of man against machine, of technology replacing our labor and skills. For them, perhaps, the idea of using a computer in their sacred woodshop feels invasive. But we're not here to debate why it's uncomfortable for many woodworkers: What I take issue with is that, regardless of intention, so many of them outright dismiss these workshops marvels.

This seems awfully shortsighted. Considering the transition from handheld hand-powered woodworking tools to those powered by electricity is long and well-documented, you'd think we would know better than to reject new technology. How are CNCs different?

For those not familiar, small shop CNC routers mount the handheld routers that nearly every woodworker has in their shop on a gantry. This controls the movement of that router in three directions: Up and down is called the Z axis, side to side and front to back are the X and Y axes. The router spins a cutting bit at up to 25,000 rpm. CNC stands for computer numerically controlled and those numbers, the zeros and ones, are the programming needed to direct the cutter. When a program is successful you can repeat the woodworking process in a stunningly precise manner — exactly the same every time. And that's what makes them so great. Because CNC routers aren't a cheat code: They're just a dynamic new tool that we should embrace.