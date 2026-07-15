Save $100 On Select Tools With These Deep Discounts At Lowes
Whether you're the type to do the occasional home repair or you're always taking on complex DIY projects, expanding your tool collection helps you tackle those jobs more effectively. But buying good-quality devices isn't always cheap, especially if you prefer premium power tools. That's why keeping an eye on the deals offered at major home improvement stores is important. (Even if you have a preference in the battle of Lowe's vs. Home Depot, following the deals is a cost-effective move.) And Lowe's has some options right now that will save you $100 or more on a few specific tools.
Right now, there are three main options, each with discounted prices. The Bostitch 15-Gauge Narrow Crown Flooring Pneumatic Stapler is priced at $329, a reduction of $120, until July 31. If you use DeWalt tools, the $100 discount on this two-pack of DeWalt 20-Volt Batteries might interest you. It's priced at $149 until August 3. The last one isn't a tool, but it can help you organize your collection: it's the Craftsman 2000 Series Rolling Block Work Bench. You'll save $100 until August 5 on this bench, currently priced at $549 with the discount. These deals might not be for everybody, but it's a good time to add to cart if you've been eyeing these purchases.
Save $100 on these tools at Lowe's
The Bostitch Flooring Pneumatic Stapler is a bit of a niche tool that most homeowners won't need, especially at the $329 price tag. You can rent floor staplers if you're doing just a small or one-time job. However, you may want to purchase the stapler if you own rentals, flip homes, or lend out your tools to others frequently. This particular tool has a 3.9 rating from 10 reviews. The mallet-actuated tool works on solid and engineered hardwood flooring and has a longer handle for adequate reach.
A more versatile option that many homeowners might appreciate is the set of DeWalt batteries, which has a 4.5 rating and over 110 reviews. Having backup batteries means you can continue larger jobs with your DeWalt power tools without stopping to wait for the battery to charge. These batteries power many devices, including DeWalt tools you've never heard of. This set only includes the two 5Ah lithium-ion batteries — the charger isn't included. You can use them with 20V MAX DeWalt tools and chargers. Each battery has a state-of-charge LED indicator to help you keep tabs on the battery life.
Setting up a garage workshop? The Craftsman Work Bench could serve as the anchor for your space. It has a 4-star rating with over 150 reviews. This work bench is 50 inches wide, so it gives you a substantial butcher block wood surface and ample storage drawers without completely overwhelming your garage or shed. Each full-extension, soft-close drawer holds up to 100 pounds and has a protective liner. It also features a power strip with six outlets and two USB ports.