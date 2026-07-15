Save $100 On Select Tools With These Deep Discounts At Lowes

The Bostitch Flooring Pneumatic Stapler is a bit of a niche tool that most homeowners won't need, especially at the $329 price tag. You can rent floor staplers if you're doing just a small or one-time job. However, you may want to purchase the stapler if you own rentals, flip homes, or lend out your tools to others frequently. This particular tool has a 3.9 rating from 10 reviews. The mallet-actuated tool works on solid and engineered hardwood flooring and has a longer handle for adequate reach.

A more versatile option that many homeowners might appreciate is the set of DeWalt batteries, which has a 4.5 rating and over 110 reviews. Having backup batteries means you can continue larger jobs with your DeWalt power tools without stopping to wait for the battery to charge. These batteries power many devices, including DeWalt tools you've never heard of. This set only includes the two 5Ah lithium-ion batteries — the charger isn't included. You can use them with 20V MAX DeWalt tools and chargers. Each battery has a state-of-charge LED indicator to help you keep tabs on the battery life.

Setting up a garage workshop? The Craftsman Work Bench could serve as the anchor for your space. It has a 4-star rating with over 150 reviews. This work bench is 50 inches wide, so it gives you a substantial butcher block wood surface and ample storage drawers without completely overwhelming your garage or shed. Each full-extension, soft-close drawer holds up to 100 pounds and has a protective liner. It also features a power strip with six outlets and two USB ports.