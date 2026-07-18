Not A Dresser Or Cabinet: Costco's Versatile Solution For Bedrooms Without Closets
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A bedroom without a closet can still provide plenty of storage, but only with the right furnishings. Dressers and cabinets are two of the options, but they don't give you space to hang up your clothes, and they often look a bit bulky, especially in small spaces. As a result, garment racks are often the best solution. A product like Costco's TRINITY Bronze Rolling Garment Rack, for example, has hooks, adjustable shelves, and plenty of space for clothing items on hangers. It essentially gives you all the features of a traditional closet, but in a moveable, customizable format. It also has a chic industrial metal design that should blend in neatly with most modern and traditional interior design styles.
The TRINITY Bronze Garment Rack retails for just under $100 at Costco. Though it may not be the cheapest option on the market, it might just be one of the best-reviewed ones — on Costco's website, it has 4.8 stars out of 5 with nearly 600 reviews. Many customers say they're satisfied with the product's sturdiness, and a few others specifically note that the wheels on the bottom are handy and roll smoothly. The rack measures 48 inches wide, 18 inches deep, and 75 ½ inches tall. The generous dimensions of the shelves are definitely a big part of what makes this product a good way to add storage to a bedroom and save space, especially if you don't have a closet.
Using Costco's TRINITY garment rack in place of a closet
Costco's bronze-metal garment rack has an open design that makes it just as customizable and just as practical as a traditional closet. In fact, many of the same storage products that you'd use in a closet will work just fine with the rack. For example, you can use fabric storage cubes, plastic tubs, or woven baskets on the shelves. OIASKET Cotton Rope Storage Baskets are a good choice if you want to tone down the metal look while still making sorting and organizing tasks easier. These kinds of containers are suitable for miscellaneous items like socks and hats, or frequently used accessories, such as scarves and gloves. The shelves of the rack are adjustable, so they're similar in functionality to a standard wire closet shelving system.
You could hang an over-the-door closet storage product, such as the GORILLA GRIP mesh pocket shoe organizer, along one side of your garment rack to keep your footwear collection tidy. Alternatively, you could put a boot tray down on the bottom shelf of the rack for a simple, affordable way to combat shoe clutter. As a general rule, storage solutions available in a standard closet are viable additions to the TRINITY garment rack.
The only downside to Costco's garment rack is that the items on it are obviously more visible than those in a traditional closet. They'll need to be kept tidy at all times, or they will drag down the aesthetics of your bedroom. This shouldn't be too much of an issue, though, if you read up on tips for organizing your clothing.