Not A Dresser Or Cabinet: Costco's Versatile Solution For Bedrooms Without Closets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A bedroom without a closet can still provide plenty of storage, but only with the right furnishings. Dressers and cabinets are two of the options, but they don't give you space to hang up your clothes, and they often look a bit bulky, especially in small spaces. As a result, garment racks are often the best solution. A product like Costco's TRINITY Bronze Rolling Garment Rack, for example, has hooks, adjustable shelves, and plenty of space for clothing items on hangers. It essentially gives you all the features of a traditional closet, but in a moveable, customizable format. It also has a chic industrial metal design that should blend in neatly with most modern and traditional interior design styles.

The TRINITY Bronze Garment Rack retails for just under $100 at Costco. Though it may not be the cheapest option on the market, it might just be one of the best-reviewed ones — on Costco's website, it has 4.8 stars out of 5 with nearly 600 reviews. Many customers say they're satisfied with the product's sturdiness, and a few others specifically note that the wheels on the bottom are handy and roll smoothly. The rack measures 48 inches wide, 18 inches deep, and 75 ½ inches tall. The generous dimensions of the shelves are definitely a big part of what makes this product a good way to add storage to a bedroom and save space, especially if you don't have a closet.