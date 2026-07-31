She Turns Old Pickle Jars Into Cute & Decorative Countertop Storage
What's better than cutting into a fresh, hot fruit pie? Seeing an adorable replica on your countertop every day! Okay, maybe the real thing is still superior (at least for your taste buds), but we can't get over the cuteness of the pie-themed storage jar shared by prestagonpro TikTok channel. The container is an old glass jar, and the realistic-looking pie is made of air dry clay and covers the lid. It almost looks good enough to eat! The pie topper makes it perfectly themed for small kitchen storage. You'll want to keep it out on the counter as cute as it is!
Transforming old pickle jars into this chic countertop storage with a pie theme would be easy because they're free and come with the lid already. You can recreate this idea on a jar of any size depending on what you have available and how much storage you need. Or, use other glass food jars that you have on hand — it just needs to have a lid.
Grab air-dry clay to make your pie. (Buy extra so you can try other projects, like creating a chic fruit basket with air-dry clay.) You'll need a rolling pin to roll out the clay and something to cut it with. Other clay tools can also come in handy to shape the pieces. To color in your pie, grab several shades of paint — acrylic, tempera, oil, and chalk paint all work on air dry clay. Use what you have on hand or choose based on the desired look — oily for glossy looks, chalk for shabby chic, etc.
Cover a pickle jar lid with an air-dry clay pie
Old pickle jars aren't trash — there are genius ways to turn them into treasures, and they all start with a good washing. If the pickle smell lingers, create a baking soda paste with a little water or soak in equal parts white vinegar and water overnight.
Roll out the air dry clay and use a lid or cookie cutter to make a circle the size of the lid. Smooth it onto the lid. Cut strips of the clay, and crisscross them over the lid to create a woven lattice top for the pie. Cut off the excess and smooth it down around the edges. To create the edge crust, twist two ropes of clay together and wrap it around the edge. The original design also includes a clay fruit, like a pumpkin or apple, to go in the center of the pie. Or, mold a shape related to your kitchen theme or the season. Once the clay is dry, paint it to look like a real pie. Dabbing slightly darker or lighter shades onto the pie gives it a baked look.
@prestagonpro
Make these diy clay storage lids to decorate your kitchen this fall! 🍁🎃🥧 cc: @sophie.DIYguru #rolluptoolbag #prestagon #prestagonpro #toolbag #storage #tools #foryoupage #fyp #diy #diyer #crafts #artsandcrafts #claydiy #clay #kitchenstorage #falldecor
You can change up the topping of the jar. Instead of lattice, roll out a piece and cut shapes out of it or cut out several leaf shapes and layer them over the pie. You can also make small fruits, like blueberries, and place them on the lead underneath your lattice. Or, swap out the sweets completely and shape the clay like a cookie, cake, s'mores, or bowl of ice cream. If you want to dress it up more, paint coordinating designs on the jar or add a label that matches the theme.