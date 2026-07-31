She Turns Old Pickle Jars Into Cute & Decorative Countertop Storage

What's better than cutting into a fresh, hot fruit pie? Seeing an adorable replica on your countertop every day! Okay, maybe the real thing is still superior (at least for your taste buds), but we can't get over the cuteness of the pie-themed storage jar shared by prestagonpro TikTok channel. The container is an old glass jar, and the realistic-looking pie is made of air dry clay and covers the lid. It almost looks good enough to eat! The pie topper makes it perfectly themed for small kitchen storage. You'll want to keep it out on the counter as cute as it is!

Transforming old pickle jars into this chic countertop storage with a pie theme would be easy because they're free and come with the lid already. You can recreate this idea on a jar of any size depending on what you have available and how much storage you need. Or, use other glass food jars that you have on hand — it just needs to have a lid.

Grab air-dry clay to make your pie. (Buy extra so you can try other projects, like creating a chic fruit basket with air-dry clay.) You'll need a rolling pin to roll out the clay and something to cut it with. Other clay tools can also come in handy to shape the pieces. To color in your pie, grab several shades of paint — acrylic, tempera, oil, and chalk paint all work on air dry clay. Use what you have on hand or choose based on the desired look — oily for glossy looks, chalk for shabby chic, etc.