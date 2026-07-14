3 Things Your Tomato Plants Need In July To Keep Producing All Summer

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What's more satisfying than biting into a juicy, homegrown tomato in the summertime? The produce will be ready for peak picking in August, and you're probably already dreaming of ways to put the literal fruits of your labor to good use. (Tomato, mozzarella, and basil, anyone?) However, there's crucial gardening maintenance to tend to before then, especially if you are anticipating flavorful results for your salad and pasta dishes. The main areas of focus for tomatoes in July are watering, fertilizing, and pruning.

Any gardener learning how to grow tomatoes is ready to rock and roll once the summertime strikes. The fruit requires temperatures that hover between 65-85 degrees Fahrenheit, a strong root system that you achieve by deep planting earlier in the year — and regular upkeep and nutrition. Though tomatoes thrive during the warm-weather months, temperatures that go over 90 degrees Fahrenheit will be cause for concern. Should you experience a heat wave in your area, be sure to have a covering like the Sukh garden shade cloth on standby for the scorchers.