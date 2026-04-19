Fertilizer Secrets For Better Tomatoes: An Expert Shares Their Tips

There's a lot of talk out there about how to grow tomatoes – maybe too much talk. Gardeners have so much to learn about this, and it's easy to waste time chasing the current wisdom about fertilizers, soil additives and amendments, watering schedules, support structures, pruning strategies, and all the rest. Sometimes, it's good to step back and focus on the key facts of life as a tomato: they like to eat; they prosper in acidic soil; and, if a big harvest is your goal (it is), they'll need a little help along the way.

Hunker spoke exclusively with content creator and garden coach The Young Nonno about the principles of tomato fertilizing, as well as a few other tips to help you enjoy a great tomato season. He told us that fertilizing tomatoes is not just about nutrients, but about when to deliver them. "In order to grow healthy plants with an overflow of fruit, tomatoes need regular fertilizing throughout the season," he says. "But they need different nutrients at different points of their growing cycle, so the type of fertilizer to use, and when, changes."

Fertilizer has its greatest impact on all tomato varieties early in the year, but it's critically important to switch up your nutrients as the plants shift gears. "If the nutrient balance doesn't change as the plant moves into the flowering and fruiting stages, then it won't get the right nutrients for optimal output," The Young Nonno tells us. "Continuing with fertilizers high in nitrogen will grow a lush, green, leafy plant instead of one full of fruit."