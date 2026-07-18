How To Make Ticks Hate Your Yard With A Lawn Mower

After working or playing outside, finding a tick crawling on you creates an instant feeling of panic over the potential for any number of serious illnesses it might transmit. While thorough checks are crucial after outdoor activity, avoiding contact with ticks is the best prevention against bites and the harmful diseases they can carry. If you keep discovering these vectors in your own yard, your lawn mower could actually help to drive them away. Ticks love to live in tall grass, where they climb to the ends of long blades and latch onto hosts as they brush past, an action called questing. By mowing your lawn regularly and keeping the grass on the shorter side, you may make your property less attractive and help keep ticks out of your yard.

Part of the reason tall grass is so attractive to ticks is the shade it provides. Ticks prefer to keep cool, and tall grass allows them to hide from the hot summer sun. Additionally, ticks require a more humid environment, so longer grass will help to make the lawn a little more comfortable by slowing evaporation. This is why ticks usually stay close to the ground rather than climb to higher areas. With short-cut grass creating sunnier, less humid conditions, ticks are not as likely to thrive. Though your lawn mower won't directly kill ticks, it'll make them dislike your yard, encouraging the pests to settle elsewhere.