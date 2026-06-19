Skip The Oils And Traps: Help Keep Ticks Out Of Your Yard With A Natural Solution

According to research conducted by Johns Hopkins, 90% of all diseases brought about by bites in the United States, such as Lyme disease and alpha-gal syndrome, are caused by ticks. That percentage is reason enough to want to keep ticks away from your body – and your yard. While chemicals like permethrin and DEET are some of the best herbicides for killing ticks, you might want to skip the sprays and oils altogether in favor of a more natural solution: filling your yard with plants ticks supposedly hate.

In an interview published by the Global Lyme Alliance, Dr. Nevena Zubcevik, former Chief Medical Officer of Invisible International, explained that many beautiful plants may help repel ticks. She states that planting rosemary, mint, garlic, marigolds, and wormwood can be effective at keeping ticks out of your yard. Notably, she says, "Tick-repelling plants are a natural, aesthetic way to make our gardens less hospitable to ticks and the wildlife that carries them. This method complements other preventive measures, creating safer outdoor spaces for everyone." But why is this?

The strong, pungent scents created by the volatile oils present in the aforementioned plants are what help keep tick-carrying animals like deer, and maybe ticks themselves, at bay. However, it is worth pointing out that this is anecdotal evidence. There is currently no strong scientific research proving that the incorporation of any of these plants is going to be enough on its own to fully keep ticks from entering your yard.