How To Repel Ticks With An Overlooked DIY Solution That's So Simple

When it comes to repelling ticks, you'll often hear words like "permethrin" or "DEET" being tossed about. While these chemicals are among the very best pesticides available to kill ticks, they are not a great option for people seeking a more natural approach to tick repellent. Thankfully, there is an incredible and often overlooked DIY solution that, I can say from personal experience, works well at repelling ticks.

Geranium essential oil is a highly concentrated oil extracted from sweet geranium flowers (Pelargonium graveolens) through a process called wet steam distillation. The result is an incredibly potent oil that smells strongly of rose with hints of citrus and herbs. A 2013 study in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry showed that a geranium oil sample with high 10-Epi-γ-Eudesmol alcohols proved to be effective at repelling 90% of ticks, which puts it on par with DEET, the primary ingredient in Ben's 30 Tick and Insect Repellent, which Consumer Reports named as the best tick repellent in 2026.

So, if scientific research proves that geranium oil can be as effective as some of the commercially available tick repellents, it would behoove you to give it a try. As I've mentioned, we use geranium oil regularly as a family whenever we go out hiking or to do chores on our homestead. You can find geranium oil from different brands at organic supermarkets as well as online.