Goodbye, Ticks: Consumer Reports Just Ranked The Best Tick Repellents For 2026

Ticks are known spreaders of harmful diseases. According to a recent CDC report, over 89,000 cases of Lyme disease were reported to the CDC in 2023, the most common ailment spread by ticks, and the actual numbers of Americans diagnosed and treated each year could be much higher. Those who love exploring the outdoors during the summer need to make sure they are protecting themselves to prevent tick bites. And while you could always make your own DIY tick repellent, choosing a product that has been clinically tested to keep ticks away is going to yield better results. But which one should you choose?

While people might know Consumer Reports (CR) more for their reviews on cars and riding lawn mowers, the 90-year-old independent product review company also provides expert analysis on smaller packaged goods, including insect repellent. In their report on the five best insect repellents of 2026, Ben's 30 Tick and Insect Repellent Wipes topped the list. Closely following were Ben's 30 Tick and Insect Repellent Pump Spray Wilderness Formula and Off Sportsmen Deep Woods Insect Repellent III.

The lab testing was conducted by placing an EPA-regulated standard dose of repellent on a participant's arm and having them placed in cages with 200 disease-free mosquitoes of different species for five minutes for each spieces. The mosquitoes are observed closely to see if they would bite and draw blood. The participants also walked around for 10 minutes to simulate the sweating and exercise one might do outside. These tests were repeated every hour for eight hours or until the repellent failed due to multiple confirmed bites. While mosquitoes aren't ticks, CR reports confidence that, based on previous research, results are similar for the two pests.