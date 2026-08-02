Not For Jewelry: There's A Smarter Way To Use An Old Spoon Rack For Organizing

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Old spoon display racks can feel like a vestige of the past. These racks were once used to store and show off spoon collections, including to display decorative and souvenir spoons. They're not common in homes nowadays, but you might stumble upon a vintage one at a thrift store. Often made of solid wood and nicely decorated, they offer a great base for a DIY project. One popular idea is to repurpose this thrifted find into a jewelry holder, but if you're already happy with your jewelry storage, you might be looking for a smarter way to use a spoon rack. Keeping it in the kitchen, turn it into a holder to organize measuring cups.

In a YouTube video, DIYer Angel Nichole shows how to set up and decorate a spoon rack for measuring cups. This project requires very few supplies, so it's ideal for beginners. Thrifted items can come with a bit of wear and tear, so prepare to re-stain or paint the rack. The project may involve taking off some of the spoon holder pieces to provide space for the cups to hang. This can mean exposing some of the backing, which might need refinishing. Angel Nichole deals with this issue by painting the rack completely and illustrating a floral design on top. If you want to add a pattern or design, you can try something similar if you have the illustrating chops. Or you can use a stencil like the Zonon Floral Stencils or Benecreat Folk Decorative Painting Stencil to create a uniform pattern.