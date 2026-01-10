Reuse This Forgotten Thrift Store Find For Simple And Stunning Home Decor On A Budget

If you were to come across an old spoon rack while thrifting, would you give it a second glance? Spoon racks are typically made of wood and feature slots to hold onto the utensils. Although they're not items you typically see hanging in modern kitchens, spoon racks can actually become a charming piece of decor (that has nothing to do with spoons). Turns out, this ordinary thrift store find is a perfect display for dried flowers because the utensil slots pair well with flower stems.

After you get your hands on a spoon rack, you need various flowers to place in it. The end goal is to display dried flowers, but you can use the piece as a space to dry them as well (just imagine the lovely smell it adds to a room). Drying flowers prior to hanging them in the spoon rack is easy. Simply cut fresh ones to your desired size and remove any extra leaves. Bundle the flower stems together using a rubber band, then hang your bunches upside down away from sunlight. Once they're dry, they're ready to put on your spoon rack. The amount you use depends on the size of the flowers and how many slots the rack comes with. People around the internet can't get enough of this DIY. It goes along with the cottagecore aesthetic, which embraces beautiful, natural elements (you might even want to pair it with other cottagecore living room ideas).