10 Herbs To Plant If You Like Mexican Cuisine

If Mexican takeout has become an integral part of your weekly dinner rotation, you may want to try your hand at making the recipes yourself. Perhaps you've already attempted to replicate your favorite salsa verde or taco recipe, but there's something missing that you can't quite put your finger on. To get that truly authentic flavor, you can't skip herbs that are staples in Mexican cuisine. By growing an herb garden filled with things like cilantro, marjoram, and basil, you'll have access to fresh ingredients you may not find at your local grocery store. Plus, many of these herbs work in a variety of cuisines; you'll probably get more out of your harvest than you think.

First, decide where you want to grow your herbs, whether it's on your kitchen windowsill or in a garden bed. Some herbs offer benefits beyond culinary use, like repelling pests or attracting pollinators, so consider all their qualities when choosing their placement. It's also a good idea to look up some traditional Mexican recipes you already love or want to try, so you know which of your flavorful herbs will get the most use. These are some of the most popular ones used in Mexican cuisine, which dishes they work best in, and how to grow them at home.