The Easy-To-Grow Herb That Can Help Keep A Variety Of Pests Out Of Your Garden

Mint (Mentha) is an herb of many forms — there are so many different varieties of the plant including spearmint (Mentha spicata), peppermint (Mentha × piperita), apple mint (Mentha suaveolens), Corsican mint (Mentha requienii); the list goes on and on (over 600 cultivated varieties, in fact). Most varieties are hardy in USDA Zones 3 to 9, so mint can be a perennial in most parts of the country, even though many types of mint are native to Europe and temperate regions of southern Asia where weather and landscape may differ. Some mint offshoots like peppermint and spearmint spread rapidly and are considered invasive in parts of the USA, so are best grown in pots. Despite this, mint is one of the easier plants to grow in a beginner's herb garden. Mint's most underrated and perhaps surprising use is as an effective mechanism against pests around the home and garden.

The magic of mint's protection is that it can deter critters both big and small. Rodents, insects, and even deer dislike the noticeably strong aroma of the herb. Menthol, one of the oils behind mint's pungent scent, effectively drowns out the other smells around the area, and while for humans that may be a pleasant aroma of freshness, for some animals and bugs, that means their senses are being overwhelmed. Deer in particular can become disoriented by how much it throws off their senses. For insects, specifically, mint has been shown to alter physiological and behavioral functions, interrupting an insect's ability to execute survival tasks — this is true of ants and mosquitoes, for example.