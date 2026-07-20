Woman Turns Old Wall Decor Into Countertop Storage With A Clever DIY Solution

You've heard of repurposing items into wall art — like turning doilies and a clipboard into the most unique wall decor. But what about turning wall decor into a countertop organizer? It's definitely a creative switch, and one that turns out to be quite functional. The project, shared by Hometalk, uses wrapped canvas style artwork to create a shelf for your countertop, with another piece of wall art to create a removable tray underneath.

Think of it as an alternative to tiered tray storage — like this idea for transforming old wooden bowls into countertop storage. You get two levels of storage to maximize the space on your countertop. To make this idea durable, choose artwork that's printed on wood but has the wrapped canvas look — the image is printed across the entire front without a visible frame, and the back side is open. This creates the tray effect with a rim. A canvas will flex and won't hold heavy items. If that's all you have available, glue a thin piece of scrap wood to the image side of the canvas to lend stability to it.

You'll need one large wall decor piece for the top and two smaller pieces (with the same dimensions as each other) for the side supports. If you want to create a tray for underneath, grab one more wall decor item that's slightly smaller than the top piece, so it'll fit between the supports. You'll also need hot glue or E6000 to attach the pieces, along with paint, decorative paper, handles, and any other embellishments you want to create your custom design.