She Turns Vintage Doilies And A Clipboard Into The Most Unique Wall Decor

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The "grandma chic" trend is officially back in style, overtaking the sterile, minimalist look that's plagued interior design for the past decade. Now's the time to fill your home with cozy and homemade accents, such as DIY doily decor. That's exactly what YouTuber Donna, of CreArtive By Nature, did — and it's easy to recreate her idea. There are many genius ways to repurpose doilies around a house, and Donna's creative method upcycles them into chic farmhouse clipboard wall decor complete with dried flowers.

Donna's project requires very few materials and tools. Two of the most important materials for this project are a standard clipboard and a rectangular doily that's roughly the same size or larger. Another vital piece is a set of about four or five dried flowers with stems. You can learn how to make your own dried flowers for unique decor, or purchase a pack like the ACRYCS Daisy Flower Bouquet. You'll also need scissors, craft glue, craft paint, Gesso primer, a hot glue gun, and a piece of twine to assemble and put the final touches on your handmade decor.

What makes this idea so unique is that it's completely customizable. Donna painted the clipboard blue and used dried pink roses. However, you can use any paint color or flower variety that fits your interior aesthetic and color scheme. This project also has the potential to add nostalgia to your decor. This is achievable by repurposing a doily that's meaningful, such as an inherited piece from a grandparent or a special find from a memorable thrifting trip.