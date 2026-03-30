She Turns Vintage Doilies And A Clipboard Into The Most Unique Wall Decor
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The "grandma chic" trend is officially back in style, overtaking the sterile, minimalist look that's plagued interior design for the past decade. Now's the time to fill your home with cozy and homemade accents, such as DIY doily decor. That's exactly what YouTuber Donna, of CreArtive By Nature, did — and it's easy to recreate her idea. There are many genius ways to repurpose doilies around a house, and Donna's creative method upcycles them into chic farmhouse clipboard wall decor complete with dried flowers.
Donna's project requires very few materials and tools. Two of the most important materials for this project are a standard clipboard and a rectangular doily that's roughly the same size or larger. Another vital piece is a set of about four or five dried flowers with stems. You can learn how to make your own dried flowers for unique decor, or purchase a pack like the ACRYCS Daisy Flower Bouquet. You'll also need scissors, craft glue, craft paint, Gesso primer, a hot glue gun, and a piece of twine to assemble and put the final touches on your handmade decor.
What makes this idea so unique is that it's completely customizable. Donna painted the clipboard blue and used dried pink roses. However, you can use any paint color or flower variety that fits your interior aesthetic and color scheme. This project also has the potential to add nostalgia to your decor. This is achievable by repurposing a doily that's meaningful, such as an inherited piece from a grandparent or a special find from a memorable thrifting trip.
How to make this one-of-a-kind wall decor with repurposed items
Start off this adorable idea by mixing a craft paint in the color of your choice with a white primer, such as Liquitex BASICS Gesso Surface Prep. There are two perks to mixing your craft paint with primer. It lightens the color to a pastel shade and makes the craft paint go on thicker. This makes the first coat opaque, so fewer coats are necessary for full coverage. Try to avoid the clipboard's metal clip. If you accidentally dab it with paint, quickly wipe it away before it dries, or attempt other DIY methods to remove paint from metal.
After the paint dries, line up the doily with the clipboard. Trim away excess edges, but don't throw them away. They might be handy later if you need to fill in a gap in the fabric. Start at the bottom of the clipboard, and use thin, careful lines of hot glue to adhere the doily section by section. Save the craft glue for the top of the clipboard. You'll need it for this portion since hot glue dries too fast to properly arrange the doily beneath the metal piece. Don't forget to do a final once-over of your design, gluing down any trimmed edges of the lacey material. This prevents them from fraying over time.
The final step is to hang your homemade or purchased dried flowers from the clipboard clip. Trim them if they're too long, and tie the stems with twine to add rustic charm. Snap the flowers in place using the clipboard clip, hanging them upside down by their stems.
How to properly style and hang the finished lacey floral clipboard
Once the dried flowers are in place, this lightweight piece of folksy decor is ready to be styled in most rooms. None of the assembled materials are particularly heavy, so it should be easy to hang from a nail hammered in the wall. Try styling it alongside other farmhouse wall decor ideas that add rustic charm to interior spaces.
The main factor to keep in mind is that dried flowers are fragile and prone to shedding. Extend their lifespan by choosing a strategic place. They shouldn't be placed in humid rooms, such as bathrooms and kitchens, and they should be kept especially far from appliances that give off steam. Otherwise, the flowers could decay or even start growing mold. Also look for wall space that doesn't receive too much direct sunlight throughout the day, as this can cause their color to fade.