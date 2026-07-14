Use Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To DIY A Cozy Dining Area Backrest That Looks Great

To get the shape of the backrest, Jono Fleming used a rectangular MDF board. Plywood would also work, and you can customize the boards to get the perfect shape for your backrest. Using a staple gun, Fleming attached a noodle to the board, then wrapped batting and fabric over it. He repeated this process and attached the next two noodles in the same manner. As you pull your batting and fabric over the foam, make sure it's very tight. Fold the fabric over the ends of the backrest, stapling it to the back of your board.

There are a few other methods that can be used for upholstering. For thicker tufts, wrap the batting around each noodle before securing them to the board. Otherwise, try adhering all the noodles onto the wood before stapling and gluing your fabric over them. With this method, you'll need to push the material into the gaps between them to get that clean, tufted look.

After your backrest is complete, mount it to the wall in your dining area. Fleming screwed the wooden board into the wall. Depending on the weight, you may be able to use mounting tape to secure your backrest. Besides making a backrest for benches, this same technique could be used to DIY a cozy, budget-friendly headboard for your bed.