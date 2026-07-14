Use Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To DIY A Cozy Dining Area Backrest That Looks Great
Some say that bench seating is a dated dining room trend you should avoid in 2026. But this DIY will upgrade your eating area into a chic space. Dollar Tree pool noodles have become a staple in homemade furniture and decor projects, and their soft foam is surprisingly helpful for creating tufted upholstery. On TikTok, Jono Fleming (jono.fleming) made a tufted backrest for dining benches with these simple pool toys. By installing two of the backrests and benches in a corner, the DIYer created a stylish dining nook. To transform your pool noodles, you'll need a wooden board for the base of your project. Fabric and quilt batting are also necessary to complete the upholstery.
While round upholstery foam can be expensive, Dollar Tree pool noodles offer a similar material for a much lower price. Depending on your dining area and budget, you can craft a short, long backrest like Fleming or make a larger banquette one. Though a rectangular or square panel makes this backrest easy and looks sleek, other shapes, like a semicircle, could compliment your space. While this is a great way to DIY a beautiful diner-style booth on a budget, it could enhance a shoe bench to style your entryway.
Upgrading your dining area with a pool noodle backrest
To get the shape of the backrest, Jono Fleming used a rectangular MDF board. Plywood would also work, and you can customize the boards to get the perfect shape for your backrest. Using a staple gun, Fleming attached a noodle to the board, then wrapped batting and fabric over it. He repeated this process and attached the next two noodles in the same manner. As you pull your batting and fabric over the foam, make sure it's very tight. Fold the fabric over the ends of the backrest, stapling it to the back of your board.
@jono.fleming
Replying to @fooforthought The (abridged) DIY of the pool noodle backrest hack This is a very quick version of how I made the backrest for this bench seat out of pool noodles. I'll be doing this in my own home in the coming weeks so stay tuned and follow along for a more detailed DIY and I'll also show you how to make a seat cushion for a dining bench (with no sewing required!) #apartmentliving #rentals #rentalliving #interiors #homeinterior #beautifulhomes #homeinspo #designinspiration #designtalk #designtips #DIY #interiordesign
There are a few other methods that can be used for upholstering. For thicker tufts, wrap the batting around each noodle before securing them to the board. Otherwise, try adhering all the noodles onto the wood before stapling and gluing your fabric over them. With this method, you'll need to push the material into the gaps between them to get that clean, tufted look.
After your backrest is complete, mount it to the wall in your dining area. Fleming screwed the wooden board into the wall. Depending on the weight, you may be able to use mounting tape to secure your backrest. Besides making a backrest for benches, this same technique could be used to DIY a cozy, budget-friendly headboard for your bed.