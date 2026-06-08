Woman Uses Pool Noodles To DIY Beautiful Diner-Style Booth On A Budget

Use a staple gun to attach the top of the fabric to the upper rear side of the panel. To create the channeled upholstery pattern, run a line of hot glue or construction adhesive in the seam between the top two pool noodles. Then, smooth the fabric across the top noodle and press it into the seam. The TikToker worked in small sections to ensure the fabric stayed taught while the glue was hot. You can glue each divot for a smaller horizontal channel, or go every other seam for a wider stripe. Once all seams are glued, staple all remaining fabric sides to the rear of the panel to finish the upholstery.

Slide the panel behind the bench for an integrated, one-piece look and use appropriate fasteners, such as Gussker's Heavy Duty D-Rings, to mount the panel to your wall. Aim for the studs if possible for the most support, or choose anchors that can handle the wear and tear of people constantly leaning against the panel.

For DIYers who want only a backrest for their banquette, the project could be called complete at this stage. However, you could also further customize your diner-style booth in a few ways. Similar to TikTok, use a matching fabric to create a seat cushion for the bench by either wrapping an existing cushion or a new piece of upholstery foam. Additionally, for a truly all-in-one luxe look, add a gathered floor-length skirt in the same fabric to cover the bench, giving your dining room the ultimate regal upgrade. Alternatively, for a more modern twist on a shorter back panel, add decorative leather straps hung from a rod or other hardware to make the rear cushion look suspended.