Grab Old Pickle Jars To Create Stunning Glass Etched Tea Lights

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If you just tossed an old pickle jar in the recycling bin, you might want to go back and grab it. With varying sizes and shapes, pickle jars are so versatile, and you can reuse an old glass jar to DIY home decor you'll love. For folks who love the soft glow of tea lights, pickle jars make wonderful holders, and there's an adorable way to dress up the glass. On YouTube, 1905 Farmhouse shared the brilliant idea of etching images onto pickle jars to create the cutest tea lights. With this fun project, your pickle jars will be upgraded into beautiful, intricate tea lights in no time.

By etching your design, you'll be able to give glass jars a stunning makeover without paint. Instead, you'll need a bottle of glass etching cream and a stencil to stick to the jar. A kit like Armor Etch Glass Etching Cream is about $25 and comes with brushes to apply the solution. Etching cream is made up of acids that will permanently alter the appearance of the glass, creating a frosted finish. Because this cream is so strong, it's crucial to wear gloves and use caution when working with it. The stencil for your pickle jar tea light will determine the style. Adding words, flowers, or other images to your jar allows you to create a fully customized piece.