Not Just For Lawns: There's An Overlooked Way To Use Aerators In Your Backyard

If you've experienced patchiness or compaction in your lawn, you might have heard of aeration as a solution. Lawn aeration is the process of breaking up compaction through the use of aerating tools, which can range from pricey motorized core aerators to simple DIY aerators you can make from tools you already own. These tools poke holes to loosen the soil and allow more moisture and air to reach the grass roots and encourage healthier growth. It's a great way to help revive a struggling lawn, but did you know there is another way to use aerators in your backyard?

Tree roots need aeration just as much as grass does. A tree's health tends to be based on the parts of the plant that can be seen, particularly its branches and foliage. As such, the health of the roots can often be overlooked until it's too late. Tree roots need oxygen and moisture in order to absorb essential soil nutrients needed to feed the tree. If it is not receiving those elements because the soil is too compacted, the health of the tree will suffer.

Some signs that the trees in your yard need root aeration are inconsistent growth, early leaf drop, yellowing foliage, and dying branches. However, before you start poking holes into the ground around your tree, you need to know which aeration methods will work without damaging the roots.