Before You Cut It Down: 22 Types Of Trees That Are Actually Legally Protected

If a tree lies entirely on your property, surely you can deal with it as you deem fit, right? Turns out, it's complicated. While there are no federal provisions as such that disallow the cutting down of trees on private land, things are different when we move down to the state and local levels. To preserve canopy levels, the area's iconic and heritage diversity, and protect the local wildlife, many governments stipulate permit requirements before you can remove a tree in your yard. And these provisions are highly variable. You may even face some pressure from your HOA.

While some states only regulate specific species, usually native or in urban groves, others offer a blanket protection to all species once they cross specific DBH levels. Expanded to 'diameter at breast height', DBH basically measures a standing tree's diameter about 4 ½ inches above the ground level. Depending on how wide and old these trees are, they may enjoy the status of a "specimen," "special," "memorial," "protected," or "heritage" tree. While some may make an exception for dead, dying, hazardous, or invasive trees, others do not. To further add to the complication, some governments also determine whether the property is in a historic district, a resource protection area, an overlay zone, or woodlands. All in all, you must check with your city ordinance before cutting any tree down to avoid inviting hefty penalties. With that said, below are some of the most common trees under legal protection.