The Gorgeous Sun-Loving Tree That Grows Quickly & Adds Shade To Your Landscape

While it can be nice to have a bright, sunny yard, it's important to have shady areas where you can rest and relax out of the heat. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to introduce shade to an area. While you can install shade sails or use contemporary pergola ideas to provide your yard with the shadows you desire, trees are a better long-term option. However, many trees tend to grow slowly and won't help if you need shade sooner rather than later.

Fortunately, there are some fast-growing shade trees that you can grow as opposed to slower-growing varieties. These can provide you with the shade you need in a fairly short time frame. The river birch (Betula nigra) is one tree that loves sun and grows quickly, at a rate of about 1 ½ to 3 feet per year. Once it's fully grown, a river birch tree will be 60 to 80 feet tall and span close to 40 feet which can provide your yard with plenty of shade.

To grow a river birch tree and benefit from the shade it can offer your yard, give it the right conditions to provide what it needs. A river birch will grow best in USDA hardiness zones 4 through 9. It loves sun and is happy to soak it in on your behalf while you rest comfortably in the shade underneath. Keep it in full sun or partial shade for best results. Its foliage colors look best with a lot of sun exposure. River birch trees tolerate many soil types including clay, loam, and sand. However, the tree likes moist soil, so water it on a regular basis. Shoot for deep watering once per week.