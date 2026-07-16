Turn An IKEA Basket Into An Elegant Coffee Table With A Simple DIY
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Almost every living room has one, but not all of them make the right kind of statement. We're talking about coffee tables, of course. When you're shopping at the furniture store, all of the options can seem boring and expensive. The creator behind everythingeryn dreamt up an easy alternative using IKEA items: a boho-style basket for the base and a wood round for the top. Assembling it only takes a few minutes, and you can customize the table if you want.
The basket in question is the SNIDAD Rattan Basket, which costs about $35 at IKEA. You can use a similar one, of course, if you're not near an IKEA or want a different vibe. Then, you'll need a wood round for the top. Home Depot sells these 24-inch pine rounds for just under $20, but you can cut a round yourself from scrap wood or find another circular piece of wood. The basket is just over 21 inches wide, so you'll need something that's larger than that. If you want a longer coffee table, consider using a larger scrap wood slab with two baskets underneath, one on each end.
To permanently adhere the round top to the basket, you'll need E6000 Adhesive. You'll also need to grab some scissors to help you remove the handles. You can also change the color of the basket or the wood round with paint — gather the materials for that transformation if that's what you plan to do. When you're done, you'll end up with a compact piece that could work as a coffee table alternative for a small living space.
Top the basket with the wood round for an instant table
Before you can assemble this compact decorative table, remove the handles from the basket. That allows everything to sit flat. Cutting the wrap that holds the handles in place should do the trick. If you want to paint the basket or refinish the wood round, do that now and allow it to fully dry.
To assemble the table, glue the round piece of wood to the basket. The original creator flips the basket upside down for this part, but you could leave it right-side up, depending on how you want it to flare. Apply E6000 glue along the rim, and center the round on it. Putting something heavy on it helps secure the pieces while the glue dries — it starts to set in about 10 minutes, but it doesn't cure for 24 to 72 hours. You could also simply set the round on top of the upright basket without adhesive, like a lid, to create a storage table. Lift the lid to access the interior, where you can store toys, blankets, or pillows. This option could be dangerous with kids, though, as the top could tip easily.
You can either add decor to the top (this unique statement piece from Dollar Tree items is one option) or incorporate additional detailing at this point. Large wood beads glued along the top edge would create a decorative rim for the table, or you could glue thick rope along the side of the tabletop to add a rustic texture. If this option doesn't fit your style, take inspiration from a woman who turns simple wood rounds into a high-end coffee table, using the wood as the pedestal base.