Turn An IKEA Basket Into An Elegant Coffee Table With A Simple DIY

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Almost every living room has one, but not all of them make the right kind of statement. We're talking about coffee tables, of course. When you're shopping at the furniture store, all of the options can seem boring and expensive. The creator behind everythingeryn dreamt up an easy alternative using IKEA items: a boho-style basket for the base and a wood round for the top. Assembling it only takes a few minutes, and you can customize the table if you want.

The basket in question is the SNIDAD Rattan Basket, which costs about $35 at IKEA. You can use a similar one, of course, if you're not near an IKEA or want a different vibe. Then, you'll need a wood round for the top. Home Depot sells these 24-inch pine rounds for just under $20, but you can cut a round yourself from scrap wood or find another circular piece of wood. The basket is just over 21 inches wide, so you'll need something that's larger than that. If you want a longer coffee table, consider using a larger scrap wood slab with two baskets underneath, one on each end.

To permanently adhere the round top to the basket, you'll need E6000 Adhesive. You'll also need to grab some scissors to help you remove the handles. You can also change the color of the basket or the wood round with paint — gather the materials for that transformation if that's what you plan to do. When you're done, you'll end up with a compact piece that could work as a coffee table alternative for a small living space.