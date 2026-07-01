Woman Turns Simple Wood Rounds Into A High-End Coffee Table

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When you think about building a coffee table, you probably think about assembling one (especially if you're struck with the IKEA effect that makes you love assembling your own furniture). Constructing a table from scratch might seem like it requires major woodworking skills, but TikTok creator Jordan Miller proves it isn't that difficult to design a high-end piece yourself. She stacked wood rounds — smaller ones for the base and larger ones for the top — to create a modern beauty.

This isn't the cheapest project — an 18-inch round pine edge-glued board, which would work well as the pedestal base, costs about $15 at Home Depot. The inspiration project consists of about 11 rounds for the base, plus two larger rounds for the top. The number of rounds you'll need depends on how tall you want your table and how thick each one is. Checking Habitat for Humanity ReStore for low-cost wood rounds is a good idea. You can also cut your own rounds with a router to save some money. The sizing is flexible, especially if you want coffee table alternatives for your small living space and want to shrink the dimensions.

Grab lots of wood glue to hold the slabs together. The original creator tops the piece with two large rounds and fills in the gap between them with putty — grab that and a putty knife if you want to recreate that look. You can leave them plain and accept the groove as an extra detail. To finish the piece, use either stain or paint. The creator chose black paint, which adds to the sleek, modern look. Going with stain maintains the earthy, natural look. Or, go light neutral to brighten the room.