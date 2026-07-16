Skip Paint: Update An Old Dresser With A Clever Wallpaper Hack

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If you've been contemplating refinishing an old dresser but don't have the time for an overhaul, you can leave the paint behind and give your dated dresser a stunning refresh without it by applying wallpaper instead. No mixing, taping off sections of the dresser, or waiting for anything to dry. Start and finish this project, and you can put your clothes away in the drawers less than 30 minutes later.

The biggest hack to this makeover comes in using a peel-and-stick over a traditional wallpaper. Rather than fussing over glue or dampening strips and hoping they line up, you simply peel, apply, press, and forget it. In terms of cost, you can pay the same as you would on a paint job with high end prints or save by shopping through discount retailers, or looking for resale options on social media marketplaces. There are so many clever ways to use peel-and-stick wallpaper throughout your home, too. So, you can easily create accents to match your new chest of drawers using the same print or pattern.