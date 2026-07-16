Skip Paint: Update An Old Dresser With A Clever Wallpaper Hack
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If you've been contemplating refinishing an old dresser but don't have the time for an overhaul, you can leave the paint behind and give your dated dresser a stunning refresh without it by applying wallpaper instead. No mixing, taping off sections of the dresser, or waiting for anything to dry. Start and finish this project, and you can put your clothes away in the drawers less than 30 minutes later.
The biggest hack to this makeover comes in using a peel-and-stick over a traditional wallpaper. Rather than fussing over glue or dampening strips and hoping they line up, you simply peel, apply, press, and forget it. In terms of cost, you can pay the same as you would on a paint job with high end prints or save by shopping through discount retailers, or looking for resale options on social media marketplaces. There are so many clever ways to use peel-and-stick wallpaper throughout your home, too. So, you can easily create accents to match your new chest of drawers using the same print or pattern.
Wallpapering your old dresser
You'll need a few supplies for your dresser hack glow up, including peel and stick. Choose a unique texturized pattern like Jiff Diff 3D Embossed Wallpaper, a bold botanical print like Orainege Vintage Boho Contact Paper, or save by shopping discount options like Dollar Tree's QC Marble Adhesive Covering. You'll also need a flexible scraper to press out air bubbles, and a box cutter. If you've been brainstorming chic ways to easily update drawer and door hardware in your home along with the wallpapering, grab some new drawer knobs while you're at it. Sometimes it's the little touches that make the biggest impact.
@upcyclerevivalco
You can completely transform your furniture without paint! In fact, you could do this without even taking your clothes out of the drawers. Cut the wallpaper slightly smaller than the size of your drawer face. Peel. Stick. Smooth. And admire. #furnitureflip #furnituremakeover #diyhome #diyproject #refinishedfurniture
Remove drawer pulls, and measure and cut the roll of adhesive paper to suit the area you're covering. Line up the paper to the edge (or section) of the drawer, peeling off the backing and smoothing with your scraper tool as you apply. If you're cutting as you go, slice the paper when you reach the bottom of the drawer, and start the process again from the top of the next drawer. Cut openings where you feel indents for the hardware, and replace the knobs. Make this project your own by using a mural printed wallpaper to turn your dresser into art for your home, or change it up and try peel-and-stick tile instead.