Leave The Paint Behind: Give Your Dated Dresser A Stunning Refresh Without It

Old furniture can be made new again in a variety of ways, even a dated dresser in need of a lot of TLC. If you're not a big fan of the painted look, don't despair, there's an alternative you may not have considered: Stripping the wood to its original finish. There's something serene in the simplicity of bare wood in the bedroom, and this is one of those design choices that makes a big impact on your space. Better yet, you won't have to figure out what paint is best for furniture, or if it matches your bedspread, because there isn't any. This natural and neutral look gives a vintage country chic look that will make your grandmacore aesthetic lover friends swoon.

One thing to note if you decide to take the natural route, is that although it is simplistic in theory, there is a lot of work involved. Painting requires you to remove hardware, clean, sand and prime before the chosen color goes on. Renewing your dresser's natural luster involves at least three extra steps — applying a chemical stripper, cleaning with a mineral rinse, and staining then covering in a protective topcoat. But it's you're looking for rustic bedroom ideas that are warm and inviting, this one will meet the mark. Plus, you can always play around with the idea of adding a little something extra to make it unique to you.