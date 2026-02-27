Leave The Paint Behind: Give Your Dated Dresser A Stunning Refresh Without It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Old furniture can be made new again in a variety of ways, even a dated dresser in need of a lot of TLC. If you're not a big fan of the painted look, don't despair, there's an alternative you may not have considered: Stripping the wood to its original finish. There's something serene in the simplicity of bare wood in the bedroom, and this is one of those design choices that makes a big impact on your space. Better yet, you won't have to figure out what paint is best for furniture, or if it matches your bedspread, because there isn't any. This natural and neutral look gives a vintage country chic look that will make your grandmacore aesthetic lover friends swoon.
One thing to note if you decide to take the natural route, is that although it is simplistic in theory, there is a lot of work involved. Painting requires you to remove hardware, clean, sand and prime before the chosen color goes on. Renewing your dresser's natural luster involves at least three extra steps — applying a chemical stripper, cleaning with a mineral rinse, and staining then covering in a protective topcoat. But it's you're looking for rustic bedroom ideas that are warm and inviting, this one will meet the mark. Plus, you can always play around with the idea of adding a little something extra to make it unique to you.
Renewing your dated wood dresser
Collect a scrub brush, dish soap, 150 grit and 220 grit sandpaper, a scraping tool, a mineral spirit rinse like Klean Strip odorless mineral spirits, a jug of standard household bleach, and a paint stripper like Klean-Strip premium paint remover. One quart of Klean-Strip is good for about 6 square feet of your dresser, so plan accordingly as you purchase. You'll also need the stain of your choice, a paintbrush, and a clear coat to protect your hard work. This is a super helpful project if you've been thinking on how to match mismatched bedroom furniture, just repeat on other wood products. With your supplies ready, begin operation dresser glow-up.
Take your dresser outside where there's plenty of fresh air and strip the wood with a thick coat of stripper. Let this sit for 15 minutes and scrape off with your scraper tool, finishing with your scrub brush. Wash with warm soapy water, and sand first with the 150 grit then 220 grit to finish. Clean with the mineral spirits and once dry, coat with the household bleach using a paint brush. Let the bleach dry in the sun and repeat this step two more times. Stain it your chosen shade and finish with the top coat to lock it all in. Play with your finished look and swap out hardware, add decals, or forget the stain and leave it looking pale and beach house perfect. You'll have a stunning new to you dresser, no paint needed.