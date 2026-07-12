How To Organize Bathroom Cabinets Without Drawers
Are the cabinets in your bathroom a jumbled mess that needs straightening out? Being able to sort some of it into drawers would be helpful, but it isn't actually necessary. If your bathroom is drawer-free, there are other ways to organize your cabinets so that everything is neat and easy to find. Organizational tools like baskets or bins are a great start, and they don't have to be fancy. You can use Dollar Tree organizational items or DIY projects to tidy things up.
A good place to start is by emptying your cabinets and sorting everything into piles. Set everything that you really need or want in your bathroom cabinets to the side. Make a second pile of things that should stay in the bathroom, but may be better off on the counter or shelves instead. Finish off with a pile of items that should either be moved to a different room or disposed of.
Once your cabinets are empty, take a moment to survey the layout and space available in them. If your cabinets have shelves in them, note the spacing. Organizational containers won't do you any good if they're too large for the space. For cabinets without shelves, you can actually use risers, freestanding mini cabinet shelves, or this Dollar Tree DIY tiered organizer to better utilize some of the vertical space. Bins that stack neatly are a good idea, and you may be able to attach self-adhesive containers to the backs of the cabinet doors or sides of the cabinets. Just be sure to position them carefully so they don't prevent the doors from closing.
Organizing the items in your bathroom cabinets
Take your pile of items that go in the cabinet and sort them once again into a few smaller piles. Items that you rarely use and don't need quick access to should be separated from the ones you use regularly or that are important to have in emergencies. For example, the curling iron you only use on special occasions doesn't need to go in the same basket as your toothpaste or first aid kit. Next, group items together that you typically use at the same time. Storing items based on how and when you use them makes it more convenient, since you don't need to pull out multiple baskets or routinely dig to the back of the cabinets. If you're used to organizing with drawers, think about which items would go in the same place and which you would separate out with drawer dividers.
When it comes to putting the bins into your cabinets, consider both how often you use the items and their size. Things you don't need easy access to can go to the back of the cabinets, but if you place larger items in front of them, you might forget they're back there. Consider placing all the larger items, like towels, on one side of the cabinet and smaller bins and baskets on the other side. That way, you can quickly grab what you need each day, but the items you use less frequently are still easy to find. You can save additional space by carefully folding and organizing your towels.