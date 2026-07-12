How To Organize Bathroom Cabinets Without Drawers

Are the cabinets in your bathroom a jumbled mess that needs straightening out? Being able to sort some of it into drawers would be helpful, but it isn't actually necessary. If your bathroom is drawer-free, there are other ways to organize your cabinets so that everything is neat and easy to find. Organizational tools like baskets or bins are a great start, and they don't have to be fancy. You can use Dollar Tree organizational items or DIY projects to tidy things up.

A good place to start is by emptying your cabinets and sorting everything into piles. Set everything that you really need or want in your bathroom cabinets to the side. Make a second pile of things that should stay in the bathroom, but may be better off on the counter or shelves instead. Finish off with a pile of items that should either be moved to a different room or disposed of.

Once your cabinets are empty, take a moment to survey the layout and space available in them. If your cabinets have shelves in them, note the spacing. Organizational containers won't do you any good if they're too large for the space. For cabinets without shelves, you can actually use risers, freestanding mini cabinet shelves, or this Dollar Tree DIY tiered organizer to better utilize some of the vertical space. Bins that stack neatly are a good idea, and you may be able to attach self-adhesive containers to the backs of the cabinet doors or sides of the cabinets. Just be sure to position them carefully so they don't prevent the doors from closing.