Save Your Money: DIY A 3-In-1 Deck Box For All Your Outdoor Storage Needs

There are few storage solutions for outdoor living spaces as practical as the deck box. These containers are handy places to keep items such as cushions, blankets, gardening supplies, and extra string lights. And though you can easily buy them at big box retailers such as Home Depot or Lowe's, there's also a creative way to build your own that doesn't involve spending quite as much money. The original design for this build comes from MicroProSienna on YouTube and uses just a couple of varieties of scrap wood, some deck screws, and a few crown staples. What sets this DIY apart from others is how multi-functional it is. Besides its storage compartment, it also has a raised tray for small plants and a flat lid that can serve as an effective coffee table. This last feature is especially handy whenever you want to sit outdoors and perhaps observe some of the stunning landscaping trends that are taking over this year.

Assembling this deck box isn't an overly complicated affair; you might find that the hardest part of the project is procuring the necessary wood scraps if you don't already have them in your garage. You'll need a couple of long two-by-fours, plus a stack of one-by-six fence boards, and a few four-by-six deck boards. Cedar and cypress woods will work well, and most forms of treated lumber are also a good choice. What you're aiming for is a material that offers some rot resistance since the box is going to stay outside most of the time. The completed DIY can be a small part of these desk design ideas that completely transform your outdoor space.