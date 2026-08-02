Woman Finds A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels With A Chic DIY
Your boring towel rack might be making your whole bathroom look dull, but there's an easy solution that's way more chic. To craft a metal towel rack or bar that's sleek and a bit more upscale than your typical fixture, copper pipes are a cuter way to hang bathroom towels. On TikTok, delancey.diy showed how easy it is to use these brightly-colored plumbing staples to make a more stylish, custom towel hanger. By cutting the pipes and attaching them with copper plumbing fittings, such as elbows and tees, she transformed them into a bathroom rack that can hold a few towels. The dimensions, shape, and style of this DIY rack can be customized to fit any bathroom. Even if you don't love the color of the copper pipes, they provide the perfect structure to build a unique towel rack and could be painted to complement your space.
While the DIYer's rack is more three-dimensional, creating a simpler rectangular frame could make for an easier project. No matter how you put it together, you'll be able to add several bars onto the rack to accommodate multiple towels. Alternatively, a single towel bar should be simple to construct with just a few of these pipes. Whether you need a spot for larger bath towels or hand towels, this clever way to hang bathroom towels is a gorgeous upgrade.
How to build a copper pipe towel rack that's super stylish
In their video, delancey.diy constructed a taller, narrower towel rack. She made two skinny rectangular frames for the sides of the rack, using elbow fittings to hold the pipes together. Then, she attached horizontal bars between the side pieces. Use tee fittings to secure the pipes for your towel bars onto the rack's frame. While the DIYer placed all of her towel bars on the front of the rack, you could stagger some on the back poles as well. This should help the towels to get more air flow as they dry.
@delancey.diy
Watch to the end to see how it turned out. 🙈🙈🙈 #diyprojects
Play around with the structure of your copper pipe towel rack. Instead of a taller rack, you might make a wider and shorter version instead. Alternatively, craft a large rectangle out of your copper pipes, adding horizontal bars in the middle of the frame for your towels. A ladder-like shape is perfect for simpler design. For a single towel bar, attach elbow fittings on both ends of a longer pipe, followed by small pipe pieces that are a few inches long.
Once you're happy with the layout, apply super glue inside the pipe fittings to help hold your rack or bar together. To mount your DIY towel holder, floor flange fittings are an easy way to keep bathroom towels off the floor with a cute solution. Larger racks with a flat ladder shape could be leaned against the wall rather than mounted, providing a temporary feature.