Woman Finds A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels With A Chic DIY

Your boring towel rack might be making your whole bathroom look dull, but there's an easy solution that's way more chic. To craft a metal towel rack or bar that's sleek and a bit more upscale than your typical fixture, copper pipes are a cuter way to hang bathroom towels. On TikTok, delancey.diy showed how easy it is to use these brightly-colored plumbing staples to make a more stylish, custom towel hanger. By cutting the pipes and attaching them with copper plumbing fittings, such as elbows and tees, she transformed them into a bathroom rack that can hold a few towels. The dimensions, shape, and style of this DIY rack can be customized to fit any bathroom. Even if you don't love the color of the copper pipes, they provide the perfect structure to build a unique towel rack and could be painted to complement your space.

While the DIYer's rack is more three-dimensional, creating a simpler rectangular frame could make for an easier project. No matter how you put it together, you'll be able to add several bars onto the rack to accommodate multiple towels. Alternatively, a single towel bar should be simple to construct with just a few of these pipes. Whether you need a spot for larger bath towels or hand towels, this clever way to hang bathroom towels is a gorgeous upgrade.