Keep Bathroom Towels Off The Floor With A Cute Thrift Store Solution

If you'd prefer your towel hanger to be a different color, start by spray painting the sconce. Depending on the design of your thrifted candleholder, you may need to hammer a nail into the wall or install a couple of small hooks to mount it. With a candleholder that has a decorative ring or arm below the spot where the candle sits, simply secure it to the wall, add a candle, and hang your towel. Otherwise, you'll need to remove a few pieces to transform the vintage thrift store item into a towel hook.

Some sconces will have one simple arm that extends outward with a place to secure a candle. This might be a small cup or plate. Unscrew or pull off that piece, leaving only the arm to drape your towel over. This is a great way to incorporate gorgeous metalwork into your bathroom, adding a piece of functional wall decor.

If you find multiple candleholders in the same design, consider adding several towel-hanging spots throughout your bathroom. For example, you could mount them on either side of the sink for hand towels, or install a row near the shower to hang bath towels in a cute way. While you could place a real candle in your unique towel hanger, battery-operated candlesticks are a safer option and still provide a cozy look. Another option is to ditch the candles altogether and set a small glass jar with flowers in the candleholder if the design allows.