Keep Bathroom Towels Off The Floor With A Cute Thrift Store Solution
When you don't have enough room to hang all of your towels in the bathroom, they can quickly end up in bunches on the floor or counter, leaving the fabric damp. Whether you need a spot for hand or bath towels, there's an overlooked thrift store find that can be turned into a cute towel holder. Many vintage candleholders work great as wall-mounted towel holders – not to mention, they add a classy touch while doing so. Some older-style metal candle sconces have features like rings at the bottom that are perfect for draping a towel and displaying a candle at the same time. Others could be modified to create an ornate hook for your bathroom wall.
When browsing your thrift store, you'll want to be on the lookout for candle sconces that are designed to mount to the wall. Regular freestanding candlesticks and holders won't work for this hack. Color-wise, the elegant brass finish of these vintage sconces is perfect for displaying towels decoratively, though you can always repaint your piece to match your bathroom decor. Towel holders with a similar aesthetic can be found on Amazon for around $20, but using a secondhand piece is more unique and cost-effective.
Repurposing vintage candleholders to hang bathroom towels
If you'd prefer your towel hanger to be a different color, start by spray painting the sconce. Depending on the design of your thrifted candleholder, you may need to hammer a nail into the wall or install a couple of small hooks to mount it. With a candleholder that has a decorative ring or arm below the spot where the candle sits, simply secure it to the wall, add a candle, and hang your towel. Otherwise, you'll need to remove a few pieces to transform the vintage thrift store item into a towel hook.
Some sconces will have one simple arm that extends outward with a place to secure a candle. This might be a small cup or plate. Unscrew or pull off that piece, leaving only the arm to drape your towel over. This is a great way to incorporate gorgeous metalwork into your bathroom, adding a piece of functional wall decor.
@firellama1441
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If you find multiple candleholders in the same design, consider adding several towel-hanging spots throughout your bathroom. For example, you could mount them on either side of the sink for hand towels, or install a row near the shower to hang bath towels in a cute way. While you could place a real candle in your unique towel hanger, battery-operated candlesticks are a safer option and still provide a cozy look. Another option is to ditch the candles altogether and set a small glass jar with flowers in the candleholder if the design allows.