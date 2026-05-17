The Overlooked Thrift Store Find People Are Turning Into Cute Bathroom Towel Holders

If you're lucky, you'll find one of these swans sitting regally on a thrift store shelf, ready to be rescued. Look for it among the other kitschy pieces our grandparents had that are coming back as a retro decor trend. Thrifting the swan will save you a lot of money, but you can also find several options on eBay and Etsy if you want a wider selection or have an ideal color in mind.

Of course, there's always room for updates if you find a ceramic swan that's the right shape but the wrong color for your bathroom. A few coats of paint transform the piece and refresh it for your bathroom. Make sure it's clean and dry before applying paint. One quick option is to use spray paint — choose a type that's meant for ceramic. Or, mix baking soda with paint and brush it on to get a matte, textured finish.

Once you have the look you want, position the swan on your vanity top, the top of a toilet, or a shelf in the bathroom. Roll up your hand towels or washcloths, and stack them on the back of the swan. Or, use it to display other items, like a cute humidity-loving plant, a bar of soap, or a candle. And if you want to go all-in with the swan theme, there's a gold swan faucet that's a maximalist's dream to complete the look.