The Overlooked Thrift Store Find People Are Turning Into Cute Bathroom Towel Holders
Sometimes it's the ugly ducklings in the thrift store that turn out to be the most beautiful and beloved home decor pieces. It's often the 1980s and 1990s decor that seem to make a comeback — often due to the nostalgia factor. One of those '80s pieces that's once again finding its way back into homes is the ceramic swan towel holder. (It's fitting, since bird-themed pieces are the vintage '80s decor item everyone is grabbing at thrift stores.) And people are using them for the same purpose today: balancing rolled hand towels on the back of the ceramic swan to keep them within reach of guests. It's a lot more unique that putting the towels on the counter or in a basket.
Maybe you've seen the birds before in your parents' or grandparents' bathroom. These small ceramic swans have gracefully curving necks, often with heads pointing downward. The back curves up into a tail, and the center is relatively flat — that's where you place your towels. When they were originally popular, the swans came in a rainbow of colors, from neutral white and black to vivid pinks and blues. You'll also notice differences in the detailing. Some are relatively smooth and simple while others have more texturing and detail.
Transform a ceramic swan into a beautiful bathroom towel display
If you're lucky, you'll find one of these swans sitting regally on a thrift store shelf, ready to be rescued. Look for it among the other kitschy pieces our grandparents had that are coming back as a retro decor trend. Thrifting the swan will save you a lot of money, but you can also find several options on eBay and Etsy if you want a wider selection or have an ideal color in mind.
Of course, there's always room for updates if you find a ceramic swan that's the right shape but the wrong color for your bathroom. A few coats of paint transform the piece and refresh it for your bathroom. Make sure it's clean and dry before applying paint. One quick option is to use spray paint — choose a type that's meant for ceramic. Or, mix baking soda with paint and brush it on to get a matte, textured finish.
Once you have the look you want, position the swan on your vanity top, the top of a toilet, or a shelf in the bathroom. Roll up your hand towels or washcloths, and stack them on the back of the swan. Or, use it to display other items, like a cute humidity-loving plant, a bar of soap, or a candle. And if you want to go all-in with the swan theme, there's a gold swan faucet that's a maximalist's dream to complete the look.