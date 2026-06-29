Ditch The Towel Rack: A Clever, More Unique Way To Hang Bathroom Towels
Towel racks may be a practical bathroom storage solution, but they often don't add much in terms of style. The little details can make a big impact, especially when designing a small bathroom, so even something as unassuming as a towel rack matters. If you're looking for a bathroom upgrade that's equal parts practical and full of character, swap out your towel rack for vintage doorknobs.
Inspired by @squared.away.home, this project idea is lovely for eclectic and vintage-inspired bathroom designs. Even compared to ornate racks or hooks, a doorknob makes more of a statement. It stands out: A towel rack belongs on a bathroom wall, a doorknob does not, so it will automatically be noticeable. Depending on where you source your materials, this can be an affordable DIY, too. You can upcycle knobs you've been hesitating to throw out from a recent renovation. You can also snag unique finds from thrift stores or flea markets. This is a great way to upcycle and display an old knob with sentimental value, like the doorknob from a childhood bedroom.
Even if you go out to buy new doorknobs, the creativity behind this DIY offers an intentional and collected look. Depending on your space and storage needs, you can install one knob or several. An assortment of wall-mounted knobs is a quirky choice for maximalist bathroom ideas.
Vintage doorknobs are a creative alternative to towel racks
Doorknobs come in a variety of materials and styles, with more visual variety than wall-mounted racks. You'll find all types of metal finishes, including brass, steel, and bronze. Plus, you can also find crystal, glass, porcelain, and wood knobs. Some are plain, others are ornate, and you can choose between knobs with or without an escutcheon plate (the decorative and protective plate around the knob). The project will be more visible if there's a plate: Hanging a towel will cover the knob itself, so keep that in mind.
Using a doorknob instead of a towel rack can bring a whole lot of aesthetic benefits, but there are some factors to consider. Installation may require some DIY experimenting. You may be able to install some doorknobs with a front face plate right into the wall. With some doorknobs, a spindle (the piece that connects two knobs through the door) may have to be removed. If your doorknob has a threaded rod (or if you're able to insert one), you can follow the lead of this video from TheSorryGirls to get it up on the wall. There are also some DIY project ideas for making a coat rack with old door knobs, like this example from PatonHaus. This can be a workaround method to get knobs onto your wall if you can't mount them directly. You can make a doorknob coat rack then install it on the bathroom wall.