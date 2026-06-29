Ditch The Towel Rack: A Clever, More Unique Way To Hang Bathroom Towels

Towel racks may be a practical bathroom storage solution, but they often don't add much in terms of style. The little details can make a big impact, especially when designing a small bathroom, so even something as unassuming as a towel rack matters. If you're looking for a bathroom upgrade that's equal parts practical and full of character, swap out your towel rack for vintage doorknobs.

Inspired by @squared.away.home, this project idea is lovely for eclectic and vintage-inspired bathroom designs. Even compared to ornate racks or hooks, a doorknob makes more of a statement. It stands out: A towel rack belongs on a bathroom wall, a doorknob does not, so it will automatically be noticeable. Depending on where you source your materials, this can be an affordable DIY, too. You can upcycle knobs you've been hesitating to throw out from a recent renovation. You can also snag unique finds from thrift stores or flea markets. This is a great way to upcycle and display an old knob with sentimental value, like the doorknob from a childhood bedroom.

Even if you go out to buy new doorknobs, the creativity behind this DIY offers an intentional and collected look. Depending on your space and storage needs, you can install one knob or several. An assortment of wall-mounted knobs is a quirky choice for maximalist bathroom ideas.