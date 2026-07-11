Skip Boring Baskets: This Thrift Store Solution Is A Prettier Way To Declutter Dresser Messes

Naturally, it's often near impossible to replicate thrifting DIY projects to the T, as you can't predict what you'll find. But making a similar dresser piece shouldn't be difficult. Although the golden-amber bowl stole my attention, others would have worked as well. I actually found clear glass ones with flower shapes on the same shelf. There were also multiple green (stem-like) vases that I played around with, but I preferred the look (and price) of the one I chose.

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The goal would be to find glass items that had floral traits and fit together well. You wouldn't want the bowl to be so heavy that it might topple the piece. It could even be neat to find a dish that was ruby red or another bright color to make even more of a statement. Always keep your eyes open for great deals too. Eight dollars in total wasn't bad for my DIY, but you never know when the thrifting fairies will be on your side. Just try to be aware of any prized glass items at the thrift store (you may want to keep those intact and not work them into your projects).

A few last details to mention: My catchall container does the trick for personal items. However, because it seems vintage, I'm careful not to toss keys in to avoid scratches. Despite it being sturdy, using the vase as a pedestal makes me slightly more cautious of what I add, as opposed to putting the bowl directly on the dresser. Plus, when I retrieve items, I have to fish around or pull the flower closer, since my dresser is on the taller side. But if it can keep my belongings accessible without creating clutter? Definitely worth it.