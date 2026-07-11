Skip Boring Baskets: This Thrift Store Solution Is A Prettier Way To Declutter Dresser Messes
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Like most, I despise clutter. Yet, that doesn't mean I don't accidentally create it with my everyday belongings. Just ask the top of my dresser. I use it as my own personal drop zone for sunglasses, earbuds, lip gloss ... you name it. What I needed was a container of sorts to hide my circus of items, but why keep it simple when you can hunt for a unique thrift store treasure? I decided to fix my dresser-top clutter once and for all, with an easy, cute DIY that combined two thrifted, glass options: a vase and a bowl.
I started my quest in the houseware section of Goodwill, which is always my first stop regardless of the mission. A golden-amber glass bowl caught my eye because of its beauty. Not only was it ornate and appeared to be vintage, but it also featured a floral design. I'll admit, the $6.99 sticker made me pause at first, since it was higher than I expected (please don't judge my thriftiness). The second item I found, however, really sealed the deal on my plans for a gorgeous way to corral that dresser-top clutter. It was a thin, green glass vase for only 99 cents. When put together with the bowl, it looked like a sunflower, with the vase acting as its stem. No question, this was my solution.
An $8 dresser catchall container with serious storybook vibes
I love DIYs that end in unexpected whimsical decor, like repurposing old teacups or dishes into something useful and quaint. Making a flower out of thrifted, colored glass seemed to align with the style I already had, and it was super easy. After washing and drying the items, I pulled out my Gorilla Clear Glue Pen to attach the vase to the bottom of the bowl. I placed a snow globe in the middle of the bowl to apply a bit of downward pressure and let everything sit for 24 hours. Finally, I brought the piece into my room to help get the top of my dresser looking tidy.
The sunflower dish ended up being the perfect size for my daily staples (it has an 8-inch diameter). A perk of this idea is that since the vase raises it up 7 ½ inches, the items aren't in plain view on a tall piece of furniture. It also utilizes vertical space, which in turn leaves more room on a dresser's surface so I can put items next to and even under the bowl. Best of all, the glass flower just looks like a beautiful piece of home decor. You might not know it was hiding clutter, unless you took a peek inside (if only I had a thrift store solution for organizing drawers).
Making your thrifted flower to eliminate dresser clutter
Naturally, it's often near impossible to replicate thrifting DIY projects to the T, as you can't predict what you'll find. But making a similar dresser piece shouldn't be difficult. Although the golden-amber bowl stole my attention, others would have worked as well. I actually found clear glass ones with flower shapes on the same shelf. There were also multiple green (stem-like) vases that I played around with, but I preferred the look (and price) of the one I chose.
The goal would be to find glass items that had floral traits and fit together well. You wouldn't want the bowl to be so heavy that it might topple the piece. It could even be neat to find a dish that was ruby red or another bright color to make even more of a statement. Always keep your eyes open for great deals too. Eight dollars in total wasn't bad for my DIY, but you never know when the thrifting fairies will be on your side. Just try to be aware of any prized glass items at the thrift store (you may want to keep those intact and not work them into your projects).
A few last details to mention: My catchall container does the trick for personal items. However, because it seems vintage, I'm careful not to toss keys in to avoid scratches. Despite it being sturdy, using the vase as a pedestal makes me slightly more cautious of what I add, as opposed to putting the bowl directly on the dresser. Plus, when I retrieve items, I have to fish around or pull the flower closer, since my dresser is on the taller side. But if it can keep my belongings accessible without creating clutter? Definitely worth it.