Not Baskets, Not Bins: A Thrift Store Solution For Organizing Messy Drawers
Some people are thrifting pros and can think of creative ways to use almost anything they find. And other people need a little more direction to choose thrifted pieces that are both beautiful and functional. No matter where you fall, we just might have a new storage idea for a small bathroom that makes your space feel more functional. The idea, from TikToker @sunrisevalleyfarm.co, is to use vintage glass trays, jars, and other unique vessels as eclectic drawer dividers — and alternatives to baskets and bins.
This idea is a creative and beautiful way to keep smaller toiletries and other supplies organized. But it's a good option beyond the bathroom — use this idea for drawers throughout the house. With several glass containers arranged in each drawer, you can give every item its own space with defined boundaries. And even if you're the only one who sees inside your drawers, having beauty surrounding you makes your home feel more relaxing. Plus, it can make you feel happier when you create a home environment in your style.
Thrifting glassware means you can find unique vintage pieces, often made with higher quality standards. And since secondhand items are usually affordably priced, you're getting good value for your money. Glassware is prevalent in many thrift stores and estate sales, so it should be easy to collect enough pieces to organize your drawers. Go in with an open mind and consider any type of glassware that can hold items — even a vintage ashtray, which is the once-popular vintage find that people are grabbing at the thrift store.
Arrange vintage glassware in bathroom drawers
It's helpful to analyze your drawers before thrifting glassware to organize them. You'll get a better sense of the sizes and shapes of pieces to look for while you're shopping. Measure the width, length, and height of the drawer to choose pieces that fit well. Look at the types of items in the drawer and how many of each item you have. For example, if you want a dish for your makeup brushes, it needs to be long enough to accommodate the handles and bristles.
While many ways to organize drawers focus on functionality, this one also plays up the beauty element, so choose pieces that appeal to you. The original creator uses several small vintage relish trays, which are already divided. Smaller trays that can be positioned side-by-side give you more flexibility, allowing you to piece them together like a puzzle to fill the drawer. But one larger divided tray can also be useful if it has enough sections that are the right size to fit your items. Short glass cups are an option for small items, like cotton balls and bobby pins.
If the trays slide around, add a piece of grippy shelf liner in the bottom of the drawer. It also helps to minimize gaps between the pieces. Since the glassware will likely have some gaps between them, tuck larger items in those spots to maximize how you use the space. You can also use vintage glassware on countertops and shelves for additional organizational opportunities.