Not Baskets, Not Bins: A Thrift Store Solution For Organizing Messy Drawers

Some people are thrifting pros and can think of creative ways to use almost anything they find. And other people need a little more direction to choose thrifted pieces that are both beautiful and functional. No matter where you fall, we just might have a new storage idea for a small bathroom that makes your space feel more functional. The idea, from TikToker @sunrisevalleyfarm.co, is to use vintage glass trays, jars, and other unique vessels as eclectic drawer dividers — and alternatives to baskets and bins.

This idea is a creative and beautiful way to keep smaller toiletries and other supplies organized. But it's a good option beyond the bathroom — use this idea for drawers throughout the house. With several glass containers arranged in each drawer, you can give every item its own space with defined boundaries. And even if you're the only one who sees inside your drawers, having beauty surrounding you makes your home feel more relaxing. Plus, it can make you feel happier when you create a home environment in your style.

Thrifting glassware means you can find unique vintage pieces, often made with higher quality standards. And since secondhand items are usually affordably priced, you're getting good value for your money. Glassware is prevalent in many thrift stores and estate sales, so it should be easy to collect enough pieces to organize your drawers. Go in with an open mind and consider any type of glassware that can hold items — even a vintage ashtray, which is the once-popular vintage find that people are grabbing at the thrift store.