The Once-Popular Vintage Find Everyone's Snatching Up At The Thrift Store

Some thrift stores are so packed full of items that you might find yourself only doing a quick scan of shelves. But if that's the case, you could be missing out on a valuable thrift store find. Have you ever heard of a "party flower?" It's a mid-century piece that's typically made of brass and shaped like a flower. Although it gives off the appearance of elegant decor, a party flower is actually the ultimate ashtray as well! Decades ago, when smoking was more popular, these types of floral ashtrays could accommodate multiple smoking guests. How it works is that each petal moonlights as an individual ashtray.

They're unique pieces that exude the Hollywood Regency vibe. The piece starts out looking like a gorgeous flower statue. When you're ready to use it, simply pluck off the petals and hand them out. The back of the petals feature indentations to hold ash and cradle a cigarette. After the party is over, the flower can then be washed and reassembled. Some even have stamens in their centers that can be used as poking tools. While innovative, you don't have to be a smoker to fall in love with these ashtrays — especially since they can be used in other ways, too.