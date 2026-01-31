The Once-Popular Vintage Find Everyone's Snatching Up At The Thrift Store
Some thrift stores are so packed full of items that you might find yourself only doing a quick scan of shelves. But if that's the case, you could be missing out on a valuable thrift store find. Have you ever heard of a "party flower?" It's a mid-century piece that's typically made of brass and shaped like a flower. Although it gives off the appearance of elegant decor, a party flower is actually the ultimate ashtray as well! Decades ago, when smoking was more popular, these types of floral ashtrays could accommodate multiple smoking guests. How it works is that each petal moonlights as an individual ashtray.
They're unique pieces that exude the Hollywood Regency vibe. The piece starts out looking like a gorgeous flower statue. When you're ready to use it, simply pluck off the petals and hand them out. The back of the petals feature indentations to hold ash and cradle a cigarette. After the party is over, the flower can then be washed and reassembled. Some even have stamens in their centers that can be used as poking tools. While innovative, you don't have to be a smoker to fall in love with these ashtrays — especially since they can be used in other ways, too.
A party ashtray worth seeking out
Many people are scooping up these ashtrays, which were a trendy accessory in the 1950s. A quick search through eBay shows you can get a nice chunk of change for them, too. The average price is over $200! If you're lucky enough to find one at a thrift store, there's a good chance you can get it for a smokin' deal — especially since its functionality is very unassuming. The ashtray can serve as a charming decorative piece by placing it on a shelf or tabletop. Or, use it for its original purpose when hosting a shindig at your home (complete with mocktails). The beauty is that the flower can either blend in or amaze guests.
The petals can also be removed from the base for other purposes. For example, place your small pieces of jewelry inside of them, such as rings and earrings. When entertaining, they could hold teeny candies, toothpicks, or battery-operated tealights. Just make sure you clean the vintage ashtray prior to using it. After all, you don't know how many parties it's been to. Use a cleaner that will be gentle on the material, like mild dish soap. Or, to help shine the piece, you could make a paste out of Bar Keepers Friend (always test on a small spot first). Give the flower a good rinse afterwards and dry it off with a towel. It'll be ready for anything you have in store for it.