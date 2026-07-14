Help Reduce Ticks In Your Yard By Avoiding This Common Landscaping Plant

Ticks are tiny, but the damage they can cause is massive. Around a dozen different types of illness can be traced back to a tick bite. The most well-known tickborne illness is Lyme disease, which affects nearly half a million people in the U.S. each year. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from tick bites is to keep the little pests as far away from your home as possible.

What you plant in your yard can either attract or repel ticks from your property. Certain groundcovers, like ivy, are magnets for ticks in your yard – so is pachysandra (Pachysandra terminalis), a shade-loving perennial in zones 4 through 9. Ticks love pachysandra, as it provides a nice and shaded humid spot for them. Pachysandra is more than just a tick haven. It's not native to the U.S. and is often considered an invasive species. The plant spreads by rhizomes, and it can quickly take over your yard.

Those rhizomes also make it difficult to get rid of pachysandra, as you need to dig up each one to ensure the plant doesn't come back. Using an herbicide may be the most effective way to eliminate pachysandra, especially from a larger area. However, herbicides bring with them their own set of hazards and risks. If you decide to use an herbicide to remove pachysandra, follow the instructions on the label, and take proper safety precautions. Once you've successfully gotten rid of the pachysandra, consider replacing it with groundcovers or other plants that deter ticks.