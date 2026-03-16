12 Fast-Growing Ground Covers That Bring Hummingbirds And Butterflies To Your Yard

If you love seeing local butterfly species and hummingbirds visit your flowering plants or feeders, there's an easy way to make sure your garden is even more appealing to them. If you plant a mix of enticing flowers and native trees to attract pollinators to your yard, you'll increase the chances of hummingbirds and butterflies visiting. However, colorful, eye-catching ground covers can also entice these feathered and winged creatures.

Ground covers can be alternatives to grass around trees, but they can also fill in bare spaces quickly if they're fast growers, and attract butterflies and hummingbirds if you opt for plants with bright-colored, nectar-filled flowers. Ground cover is a term that refers to low-growing plants under 4 feet tall that create a dense cover over soil. Planting ground cover can prevent soil erosion, visually enhance your yard, reduce weed growth thanks to its dense nature and root systems, and even help minimize noise within your outdoor space. If you're interested in bringing local wildlife into your yard, since ground cover tends to cover a large area, it can also be a way to create a habitat for butterflies, hummingbirds, bees, and others.

As a whole, pollinators of all kinds — birds, butterflies, bees, moths, and other insects — look for colorful blooms that offer plenty of pollen and nectar. So, as you consider different fast-growing ground cover options, you can choose plants that lean into both of these attributes.