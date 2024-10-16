These Beautiful Native Trees Attract More Pollinators Than Flowers

When it comes to pollination, we usually think of butterflies and bees hopping from flower to flower around an ornamental garden. It's important work, as anyone who has had to spend an afternoon in a greenhouse pollinating tomato plants with an electric toothbrush knows. But from the bees' perspective, it's not necessarily the best, or most effective, way to get fed. And with their populations in decline, caring for the bees and other pollinators might be the priority right now, instead of worrying about what they might pollinate in the future.

Honey producers tell a different story from this tale of birds and bees and garden blooms. Native flowering trees are supremely important as sources of pollen and nectar, as they make a high volume of both available to many insects and hummingbirds. Because of their long flowering seasons, trees like willow and maple are critical for pollinators. And tree size is also important, since obviously more blooms will support more bees, wasps, and butterflies. And consider the blooms themselves and do your homework; ornamentals like double-flowered fruit trees do not produce pollen or nectar. Let's look at some of our favorite pollinator-attracting native trees that represent some of the many fascinating ways trees can have relationships with pollinators.