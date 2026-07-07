Help Keep Ticks Away Using One Natural Fragrance

Across the world, ticks are considered some of the most dangerous insects around. While the tiny bite of a tick isn't strong enough to be felt, the diseases they transmit can cause serious harm to humans. For folks who try to avoid chemical solutions, you can repel ticks using a natural fragrance they can't stand. Lavender (Lavandula spp.) smells flowery, delicate, and calming, but both the plant and its essential oils are not so appealing to ticks. Pest control companies, gardening centers, and essential oil brands recommend lavender as a useful tick deterrent, and they attribute its repellent capabilities to the floral scent. In an article published by the Global Lyme Alliance, Dr. Nev Zubcevik, the chief medical officer of Invisible International, explained how lavender plants offer protection from ticks. "Lavender's lovely fragrance, appealing to humans, is detestable to ticks," she said. "Its beautiful blooms add color and fragrance to your garden while acting as a natural line of defense against ticks."

Scientific studies have also backed lavender, proving that the plant's essential oils can work as a repellent on different types of ticks. However, these studies sometimes find varying levels of effectiveness when compared to chemicals like DEET. In many cases, though, if you're looking for a chemical-free DIY repellent to keep ticks away this season, lavender essential oil or flowers could be a good option.