Help Keep Ticks Away Using One Natural Fragrance
Across the world, ticks are considered some of the most dangerous insects around. While the tiny bite of a tick isn't strong enough to be felt, the diseases they transmit can cause serious harm to humans. For folks who try to avoid chemical solutions, you can repel ticks using a natural fragrance they can't stand. Lavender (Lavandula spp.) smells flowery, delicate, and calming, but both the plant and its essential oils are not so appealing to ticks. Pest control companies, gardening centers, and essential oil brands recommend lavender as a useful tick deterrent, and they attribute its repellent capabilities to the floral scent. In an article published by the Global Lyme Alliance, Dr. Nev Zubcevik, the chief medical officer of Invisible International, explained how lavender plants offer protection from ticks. "Lavender's lovely fragrance, appealing to humans, is detestable to ticks," she said. "Its beautiful blooms add color and fragrance to your garden while acting as a natural line of defense against ticks."
Scientific studies have also backed lavender, proving that the plant's essential oils can work as a repellent on different types of ticks. However, these studies sometimes find varying levels of effectiveness when compared to chemicals like DEET. In many cases, though, if you're looking for a chemical-free DIY repellent to keep ticks away this season, lavender essential oil or flowers could be a good option.
What science says about the effect of lavender oil on ticks
One 2007 study tested Lavandula angustifolia essential oil against the tick species Hyalomma marginatum rufipes. Concentrations of 5%, 10%, and 20% lavender oil showed high repellency, keeping away 70% to 100% of the insects. While the researchers found that the 5% concentration began to lose effectiveness after 40 minutes, the other lavender oil solutions continued working for two hours. This study claimed that lavender oil of over 5% concentration was just as strong of a repellent as DEET for the duration of that two-hour period. While the ticks featured in this study are found in Europe and North Africa, this method may still prove helpful for tick species in different locations.
A study from 2017 tested lavender oil, along with orange and eucalyptus oils, against female Ixodes ricinus ticks, which are found in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. All three of the essential oils displayed good repellency effects — between 65% and 85% — when the oil was first applied. Unfortunately, this study found that lavender oil remained only 45% effective against these ticks after 80 minutes. The researchers concluded that lavender had the most potential as a natural repellent, but that it wasn't as effective as DEET because it wasn't as long lasting. While both of these studies show that lavender essential oil can be an alternative solution for tick control, keep in mind that you may need to reapply this natural option frequently for it to work properly.
How to use lavender's fresh aroma to keep ticks at bay
If you want to get the most out of your lavender essential oil, you may want to create an easy DIY spray to help keep ticks out of your yard. For this method, dilute your lavender essential oil with water and combine it with a carrier oil. Fill a spray bottle with water, then add about 4 tablespoons of coconut oil along with approximately 50 drops of lavender oil. Consider adding 2 tablespoons of witch hazel, as well. This natural lavender-based repellent can be sprayed on yourself or around your patio to repel ticks. You might also spritz it onto the cushions of your patio furniture, or spray it around your deck to spread the fragrance and help protect your space. Make sure to consider the concentration of the oil, and reapply your lavender oil repellent often to keep the scent strong.
Besides essential oils, planting and growing lavender will fill your space with that flowery fragrance ticks hate. This could help to prevent as many of these insects from hanging out in your yard. Keep potted lavender on your patio near your seats, or grow it along the borders of your sidewalks or property. If you're concerned the plant's natural aroma might not provide enough protection, you can combine it with other methods of repelling tickets – trim your grass short, for example, and make sure to always clean up plant debris and yard clutter.