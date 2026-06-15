Not Lemongrass: How To Repel Ticks Using One Natural Fragrance They Despise

For outdoorsy folks, ticks are an enemy. Known to transmit serious diseases such as Lyme disease and Alpha-gal syndrome, ticks can be dangerous, and it's vital to take measures to keep them off you. Lemongrass oil is often touted as a way to repel ticks using a natural fragrance they can't stand, but another essential oil can also help. Spearmint (Mentha spicata) essential oil has a fresh scent that ticks hate and is also a scientifically-backed way to deter these dreadful pests. If you're someone that's concerned about the chemicals in repellents like DEET but need something just as effective, spearmint could be a good natural solution.

A 2019 study published in the Journal of Experimental and Applied Acarology tested a few essential oils, including spearmint, rosemary, thyme, and oregano to see if they were able to repel ticks, specifically I. ricinus. The diluted oils were applied to blankets as well as pairs of pants. Researchers dragged the blankets and wore the pants through tick-infested fields. 5% solutions of both the spearmint and oregano oils were found to be as effective as a 20% DEET solution for repelling ticks. Though some ticks still ended up on the testing materials, spearmint-treated fabrics had much fewer than rosemary or ethanol. Additionally, 63.6% of ticks that did grab onto spearmint-treated pants let go within three minutes. The findings of this study suggest that spearmint essential oil could be a good, natural alternative that works similarly to trusted chemical deterrents.