Not Lemongrass: How To Repel Ticks Using One Natural Fragrance They Despise
For outdoorsy folks, ticks are an enemy. Known to transmit serious diseases such as Lyme disease and Alpha-gal syndrome, ticks can be dangerous, and it's vital to take measures to keep them off you. Lemongrass oil is often touted as a way to repel ticks using a natural fragrance they can't stand, but another essential oil can also help. Spearmint (Mentha spicata) essential oil has a fresh scent that ticks hate and is also a scientifically-backed way to deter these dreadful pests. If you're someone that's concerned about the chemicals in repellents like DEET but need something just as effective, spearmint could be a good natural solution.
A 2019 study published in the Journal of Experimental and Applied Acarology tested a few essential oils, including spearmint, rosemary, thyme, and oregano to see if they were able to repel ticks, specifically I. ricinus. The diluted oils were applied to blankets as well as pairs of pants. Researchers dragged the blankets and wore the pants through tick-infested fields. 5% solutions of both the spearmint and oregano oils were found to be as effective as a 20% DEET solution for repelling ticks. Though some ticks still ended up on the testing materials, spearmint-treated fabrics had much fewer than rosemary or ethanol. Additionally, 63.6% of ticks that did grab onto spearmint-treated pants let go within three minutes. The findings of this study suggest that spearmint essential oil could be a good, natural alternative that works similarly to trusted chemical deterrents.
How to use spearmint oil to naturally repel ticks
If you'd rather wear a minty fragrance than that of chemical bug spray this summer, consider using spearmint to keep ticks away with a DIY repellent. With this essential oil, you can make your own bug spray to spritz on your clothes or perhaps your upholstered outdoor furniture cushions. First, fill a spray bottle with water. Add 2 tablespoons of a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, and about 40 drops of spearmint essential oil. Alternatively, consider mixing spearmint with other essential oils that have been proven to be disliked by ticks, such as lemongrass or oregano. Though the scientific research only tested the essential oil on clothing and fabric, some tick control companies suggest using diluted spearmint oil spray to deter these insects from areas like garages or mudrooms.
Spearmint oil is also an ingredient found in natural bug spray products. If you spend long periods of time outside, consider how often you might need to reapply the homemade repellent to maintain its strong minty scent. Since the smell of the spearmint is what keeps ticks away, mint is also something you can plant to help keep ticks out of your yard. Planting and growing spearmint could potentially be helpful for using a natural scent to repel ticks, though keep in mind that mints spread quickly and should be kept in pots. Though spearmint essential oil is safe for humans, it may be harmful to pets, particularly cats.