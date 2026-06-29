Not Chemicals: Here's An Easy DIY Spray To Help Keep Ticks Out Of Your Yard

From April to August, when the days get longer and temperatures warm up, it's natural to want to spend more time outdoors enjoying the sunshine. However, with warm weather comes ticks, and no one wants to invite ticks to the party. While ticks can be found almost any time of the year, they tend to be most active during spring and summer. During that time, many homeowners chose to spray their yards with acaricides, pesticides that target ticks, but there are safer alternatives.

Acaricides are chemicals, such as permethrin, deltamethrin, and cypermethrin, that are highly effective at eliminating these pests. Unfortunately, they also pose health dangers to both people and animals, such as long-term neurological issues, headaches, and seizures. If you have cats or dogs that spend their afternoons rolling in the grass, these chemicals can linger on paws and fur. When your pets lick, they can accidentally ingest the chemicals, putting them at risk of exposure.

Using natural acaricides lets you protect your landscape while letting pets and children explore freely. Essential oils are natural acaricides that use botanical extracts to help you keep ticks out of your yard, and a particularly effective option is heartwood of yellow cedar oil.